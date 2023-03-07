Teddi Mellencamp Advises Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Stars Garcelle Beauvais And Sutton Stracke To “Reel In The Ego” Ahead Of New Season

Garcelle and Sutton have been accused of appealing to supporters by not fawning over Erika Jayne and petting her 50-inch extensions whilst she cries over the audacity of widows and orphans. Many viewers seemingly think feuds are planned and deliberately target the person the public despises. This might be true, but cast members like Lisa Rinna are responsible for their own downfall .
Sutton and Garcelle were close to Erika before the tides turned. Like most people who are empathetic, they backed off EJ when the biblical flood of lawsuits began flowing her way. The cast members are allegedly changing narratives to appeal to social media in the current iteration of the franchise, which detracts from the show’s previous authenticity.
