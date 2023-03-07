Teddi Mellencamp Advises Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Stars Garcelle Beauvais And Sutton Stracke To “Reel In The Ego” Ahead Of New Season

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp has some advice. Don’t worry, it isn’t about counting the amount of calories kale is adding to your diet. Kyle Richards’ best buddy has some words of wisdom for Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais .

According to Reality Blurb! Teddi seems to feel like both Sutton and Garcelle use their “Twitter audience” to receive “validation.” Oh, like the podcast does for Teddi? John Mellencamp’s daughter added a warning to “reel in the ego.” I’m sorry, I must pause as my convulsive laughter prevents me from proper typing.

Teddi Jo also commented on being a fan favorite prior to becoming “hated.” I will need someone to remind me of when Teddi was a fan favorite because I must have been in a coma during that time. On an episode of Two T’s In A Pod , the forum Teddi absolutely does not use to make her feel validated , she said, “You may want to reel in the ego a touch, because every favorite falls.” And every fallen favorite usually has a shot at redemption. Except Teddi’s came in the form of a pink slip.

RELATED: Teddi Mellencamp Says It’s “Not So Bad” Getting Voted Out Of Celebrity Big Brother First

Garcelle and Sutton have been accused of appealing to supporters by not fawning over Erika Jayne and petting her 50-inch extensions whilst she cries over the audacity of widows and orphans. Many viewers seemingly think feuds are planned and deliberately target the person the public despises. This might be true, but cast members like Lisa Rinna are responsible for their own downfall .

Sutton and Garcelle were close to Erika before the tides turned. Like most people who are empathetic, they backed off EJ when the biblical flood of lawsuits began flowing her way. The cast members are allegedly changing narratives to appeal to social media in the current iteration of the franchise, which detracts from the show’s previous authenticity.

Kind of like the Fox Force Five Three has been doing since Day 1. Kind of like when the cast majority, Teddi included , railed Lisa Vanderpump into a saga so contrived , most people have blocked out Season 9. Perhaps Teddi , with her uncanny powers of recollection, could clue us in to the last time RHOBH was authentic.

We don’t know if Sutton and Garcelle will heed Teddi’s warning to tone down their raging egomaniacal attitudes. Maybe someone needs to warn Teddi about the impending signs of jealousy .

TELL US- DO YOU THINK TEDDI USES HER PODCAST FOR VALIDATION? IS TEDDI JEALOUS OF SUTTON AND GARCELLE? WILL SUTTON AND GARCELLE RESPOND TO TEDDI’S WARNING?

[Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic]

The post Teddi Mellencamp Advises Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Stars Garcelle Beauvais And Sutton Stracke To “Reel In The Ego” Ahead Of New Season appeared first on Reality Tea .