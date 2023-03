GoldDerby

If Angela Bassett wins Oscar for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Lupita Nyong’o will join special group By Matthew Stewart, 3 days ago

By Matthew Stewart, 3 days ago

Four years after “Black Panther” became the first Oscar-winning film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cast member Angela Bassett has made ...