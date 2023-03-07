Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
Gothamist

NYC schools turn to screen-based learning ahead of state tests

By Jessica Gould,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TdV2y_0lAnnXsf00
New York City school students using computers in a classroom.

Students in elementary and middle schools across New York City will spend several hours a day learning through computer programs as part of a “sprint” to boost math and reading scores ahead of state tests this spring.

Education officials confirmed the initiative launched earlier this year and aims to reverse learning losses seen during the pandemic, when schools temporarily shifted to remote and hybrid teaching. Screen-based instruction was made mandatory at some schools this week, according to records obtained by Gothamist.

But some parents and educators say they’re disappointed to see students sent back to screens when the lack of teacher presence during virtual learning appeared to slow academic progress in the first place.

“To be utilizing these canned computer-based programs concerns me,” said Jay Brown, a parent of a first and third grader in southern Brooklyn. “I don’t want the loss of personal interaction with the teachers.”

Education department officials confirmed they’re encouraging “an acceleration sprint” by using programs called Zearn, iReady and Amira. But they said the software is optional, and superintendents can choose how to use the programs.

At school District 9 in the South Bronx, the superintendent now requires all elementary and middle school students to devote time to math and reading practice on computers, according to memos obtained by Gothamist. State testing data from last spring shows just 19% of the district’s students in the third through eighth grades scored at or above grade level in math, while 31% met standards in reading.

Students in the district who are below grade level must spend 30 minutes a day on the math program Zearn, and 37 to 49 minutes a week on the English language arts program iReady, the memos show.

“Our students need research-based supports and interventions with fidelity now,” wrote Harry Sherman, the district’s superintendent, in an email to principals on Monday.

Meanwhile, at school District 15 in Brooklyn, several principals said their superintendent made the programs optional for elementary and middle school students. The district is home to many of the city’s higher-performing public schools, with 53% of students in the third through eighth grades meeting standards in math last year, while 58% met standards in reading.

The new policy comes two months before students in the third through eighth grades must take state math and reading tests.

And in order to make time for the screen-based interventions, students in some cases are taken out of social studies and science lessons, according to a Bronx principal who declined to be named because he feared losing his job for speaking publicly on the policy.

“I would not send my child to a school that was spending 30 minutes a day on Zearn,” said a Bronx administrator who also asked for anonymity because she was not authorized to speak to the press. “It’s just not how kids learn best.”

Nicole Brownstein, a spokesperson for the education department, said the programs are paid for by the city and do not affect school budgets.

“We must intensify our academic focus and supports in response to all of the instructional time lost during the pandemic,” Brownstein said.

Kemala Karmen, cofounder and advisory committee member of NYC Opt Out, which advocates for less testing in schools, said she was concerned when former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration in 2021 announced plans to spend millions of dollars on new software to “screen” students for learning loss. She criticized the push under Mayor Eric Adams’ administration for students to spend even more time on computer programs.

“You buy the diagnostic and then you buy the diagnostic’s curriculum to help you do better on the diagnostic,” Karmen said.

Many schools have for years used versions of these programs to gauge students’ progress. But administrators said this is the first time schools have been required to use them for instruction.

Amy Tsai, a Bronx parent and member of the District 75 Citywide Council, said she has been impressed by iReady, the English language software.

“It’s pretty kid-friendly,” said Tsai. “It does motivate the kids to move further … It’s pretty rigorous.”

But she’s worried about extending the computer interventions to students in grades as early as kindergarten, and said city officials should steer away from “excessive” assessments and computer-based learning.

Bahar Ostadan contributed reporting to this story.

Clarification: This story has been updated to note that the screen-based learning initiative was launched earlier this calendar year but was made mandatory at some schools this week.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Best public elementary schools in New York
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Extra Extra: Meet Connecticut's answer to Pizza Rat
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Early Addition: A coyote was walkin' around Queens this week
New York City, NY13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Student punched teacher at high school on Staten Island, source says
Staten Island, NY16 hours ago
These playwrights turned their Downtown Brooklyn apartment into a ‘decked out’ theater
Brooklyn, NY18 hours ago
Lenox Road Baptist Church Triple Jubilee
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
‘A raccoon is eating lasagna on my porch’ and other odd NYC complaints after 20 years of 311
New York City, NY14 hours ago
‘People should never live like this!’ Life inside a Wards Island homeless shelter
New York City, NY7 hours ago
The King’s College students at Downtown Brooklyn apartments get handed eviction notices as school faces financial crisis
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Bronx nursing home introduces new spa for workers & residents
Bronx, NY1 day ago
New York wants to give $1,000 a month in guaranteed income to these residents
New York City, NY11 hours ago
A death in the Windsor Terrace family
Brooklyn, NY23 hours ago
Cost of 2nd Avenue Subway extension to East Harlem balloons to $7.7B
New York City, NY1 day ago
Extra Extra: Does this water taste funny to you?
New York City, NY2 days ago
A mother’s nightmare: Autistic boy, 5, never came home. He was found an hour later freezing, alone on school bus
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
A new generation of visual artists is creating love letters to a vanishing NYC
New York City, NY1 day ago
Looking for affordable housing in NYC? See your eligibility for the Homeless Assistance Fund Program
New York City, NY10 hours ago
New Yorkers in NYC’s poorest neighborhoods face higher housing discrimination, analysis finds
New York City, NY2 days ago
Extra Extra: Remember the time before legal weed, when NYC smelled awesome?
New York City, NY1 day ago
Construction project disturbs Brooklyn community; residents, businesses want accountability
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Score truly affordable apartments in the Bronx starting at $683 for 3 bedrooms - lottery now open!
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Watch group of 17 teens wanted for ransacking Queens restaurant squeeze into elevator
Queens, NY1 day ago
Dr. Marion Wilson, Staten Island Superintendent, Faces Scrutiny Over Unsubstantiated Texts
Staten Island, NY4 days ago
Gap widens between Manhattan and Brooklyn median rents as demand for luxury rentals surges
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
NYC Tap Water Might Taste Different This Week
New York City, NY2 days ago
5th-grader loses consciousness after school employee demonstrates chokehold on Norwalk students
Norwalk, CT4 days ago
With 94% vote, Rutgers faculty tells union leaders they can call a strike
New Brunswick, NJ8 hours ago
An NYC show spotlights a new generation of artists: all of them over 60
New York City, NY1 day ago
Set of triplets born at Long Island hospital make history
Bay Shore, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy