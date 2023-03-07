Open in App
Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: $25,000 Turbo results, champion, leaderboard, prizemoney

By Stephen Noh,

3 days ago

In his first-ever cash at Triton, Andrew Leathem took down $670,000 by winning the $25,000 Turbo No Limit Hold'Em event at the Super High Roller Series in Hoi An.

WATCH: Triton Poker Vietnam 2023 LIVE stream

Lun Loon was eliminated in ninth place at the final table after he jammed his pocket jacks in the small blind. Nacho Barbero called from the big blind with ace-four suited and flopped trip aces to take Loon out.

Ana Marquez picked up her first Triton cash in eighth place. Barbero raised the button, Matthias Eibinger jammed with king-queen offsuit in the small blind, and Marquez jammed her short stack with an ace-queen offsuit. A king-high board gave the pot to Eibinger.

Jeffrey "Boski" Sluzinski was eliminated in seventh place. He shoved his king-jack offsuit in the cutoff and was dominated by Barbero's ace-jack offsuit. Neither player improved their hand, and Barbero's ace-high took down the pot.

MORE: Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: Updated schedule, results for Super High Roller Series

Talal Shakerchi, Sebastian Gaehl, Eibinger, Dao Minh Phuk, and Barbero were all eliminated in a flurry of bustouts in places six through two as the blinds escalated quickly.

In the end, it was Leathem left standing shortly after 2 am local time.

$25,000 Turbo No Limit Hold'Em final results, champion, prizemoney

Total field: 79

Total prize pool: $2,600,000

Places paid: 15

Tournament structure: Click here

Finish Name/Country Prizemoney
Champion Andrew Leathem (United Kingdom) $670,000
2. Nacho Barbero (Argentina) $460,000
3. Dao Minh Phu (Vietnam) $301,000
4. Matthias Eibinger (Austria) $245,000
5. Sebastian Gaehl (Germany) $196,000
6. Talal Shakerchi (United Kingdom) $153,500
7. Jeffrey Sluzinski (USA) $121,000
8. Ana Marquez (Spain) $92,300
9. Lun Loon (Malaysia) $67,600
10. Kannapong Thanarattrakul (Thailand) $54,600
11. Isaac Haxton (USA) $54,600
12. Biao Ding (China) $48,000
13. Kiat Lee (Malaysia) $48,000
14. Wai Kin Yong (Malaysia) $44,200
15. Anson Ewe (Malaysia) $44,200

Notable eliminated players

Finish position Name/Country Prizemoney
16. (bubble) Pablo Silva (Brazil) $0
23. Sam Grafton (United Kingdom) $0
35. Jason Koon (USA) $0
43. Sam Greenberg (Canada) $0
37. Erik Seidel (USA) $0
58. John Juanda (Indonesia) $0
67. Erik Seidel (USA) $0
79. Daniel Cates (USA) $0
