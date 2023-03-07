Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: $25,000 Turbo results, champion, leaderboard, prizemoney

In his first-ever cash at Triton, Andrew Leathem took down $670,000 by winning the $25,000 Turbo No Limit Hold'Em event at the Super High Roller Series in Hoi An.

Lun Loon was eliminated in ninth place at the final table after he jammed his pocket jacks in the small blind. Nacho Barbero called from the big blind with ace-four suited and flopped trip aces to take Loon out.

Ana Marquez picked up her first Triton cash in eighth place. Barbero raised the button, Matthias Eibinger jammed with king-queen offsuit in the small blind, and Marquez jammed her short stack with an ace-queen offsuit. A king-high board gave the pot to Eibinger.

Jeffrey "Boski" Sluzinski was eliminated in seventh place. He shoved his king-jack offsuit in the cutoff and was dominated by Barbero's ace-jack offsuit. Neither player improved their hand, and Barbero's ace-high took down the pot.

Talal Shakerchi, Sebastian Gaehl, Eibinger, Dao Minh Phuk, and Barbero were all eliminated in a flurry of bustouts in places six through two as the blinds escalated quickly.

In the end, it was Leathem left standing shortly after 2 am local time.

$25,000 Turbo No Limit Hold'Em final results, champion, prizemoney

Total field: 79

Total prize pool: $2,600,000

Places paid: 15

Finish Name/Country Prizemoney Champion Andrew Leathem (United Kingdom) $670,000 2. Nacho Barbero (Argentina) $460,000 3. Dao Minh Phu (Vietnam) $301,000 4. Matthias Eibinger (Austria) $245,000 5. Sebastian Gaehl (Germany) $196,000 6. Talal Shakerchi (United Kingdom) $153,500 7. Jeffrey Sluzinski (USA) $121,000 8. Ana Marquez (Spain) $92,300 9. Lun Loon (Malaysia) $67,600 10. Kannapong Thanarattrakul (Thailand) $54,600 11. Isaac Haxton (USA) $54,600 12. Biao Ding (China) $48,000 13. Kiat Lee (Malaysia) $48,000 14. Wai Kin Yong (Malaysia) $44,200 15. Anson Ewe (Malaysia) $44,200

Notable eliminated players