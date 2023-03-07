Open in App
Bronny James Upgraded to 5-Star Status Hours After Father’s Tweet

By Karl Rasmussen,

3 days ago

LeBron’s son is flying up the recruiting rankings.

Lakers star LeBron James fired off a hot take on Twitter on Monday night, claiming his son Bronny James already was a better player than a bunch of the “cats” he was watching on NBA League Pass.

On Tuesday, Bronny saw his stock rise, as he was upgraded to a five-star recruit and the No. 9 overall prospect nationwide in the class of 2023 by on3.

A senior at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif., Bronny long has been heralded as a four-star recruit, and other recruitment hubs such as 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN still rate him as such.

Despite that, On3 upgraded LeBron’s older son to five-star status while placing him in their top-10 ranking for this year’s class, vaulting him up 18 spots from his previous placement at No. 27.

For context, Bronny is ranked as 2023’s No. 28 overall recruit by ESPN , No. 43 by Rivals and No. 34 by 247Sports . All three outlets rank him as a four-star recruit.

Although he’s improved throughout his time at Sierra Canyon, the jump into On3’s top 10 marks a major leap for James.

“Even with the brightest of spotlights on him, Bronny continues to grow in his game,” said Jamie Shaw of On3 , justifying the 18-spot leap. “He entered Sierra Canyon as a freshman and arguably as the most famous high schooler in sports. This fame has followed him, and even continued to grow. But so has Bronny’s game.”

LeBron hasn’t been shy about his desire to play alongside his son in the NBA , and based on his tweet from Monday night, he thinks the 18-year-old is already capable of holding his own at the highest level.

