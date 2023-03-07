Open in App
California State
Sports Illustrated

Sauce Gardner's Funny Promises to Aaron Rodgers If He Joins Team

By Andy Nesbitt,

3 days ago

The cornerback really wants to be teammates with Rodgers.

The Aaron Rodgers -to-the- Jets rumors are getting super hot Tuesday afternoon, with reports that team officials are flying out to California to talk to the legendary Packers quarterback.

While that all heats up, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner took some time to offer a few promises to Rodgers if he is able to join the team.

Gardner, who’s coming off a stellar rookie season, told Rodgers on Twitter that he won’t pick off any of his passes during practice and the cheesehead he wore after the Jets beat the Packers at Lambeau Field last season will never be seen again:

Looks like things could be getting very interesting for the Jets, and the AFC East .

