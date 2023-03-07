Open in App
WWD

Marco Ribeiro Shows Fall 2023 Collection in Snaps

By Jennifer Weil,

3 days ago

PHOTO OP: Marco Ribeiro teased his fall 2023 collection in photos hanging in a gallery in Paris’ Marais district on Friday evening.

The quirky images, with saturated colors and some gravity-defying hair, were captivating and mysterious. One showed two people sitting side-by-side on chairs on a Paris street. Here, there’s multilayered fashion, with a look including a brown floral shirt worn over a tea green shirt, paired with brown trousers.

A live model sitting in the gallery was wearing the same outfit.

Ribeiro said the collection this season is about enjoying the present and not taking one’s self too seriously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EbiJV_0lAnjZmx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPRqn_0lAnjZmx00

“That’s why we have this sculptural hair, this idea of going away from what is real,” he explained.

Reality and fantasy blend together in a joyful vibe.

“It’s quite important for me to work with colors,” Ribeiro said. “It is how I express emotions and feelings.”

A second model, standing in the gallery, was wrapped with black tinsel, allowing Ribeiro to experiment with shapes. That particular look nodded to the designer’s nostalgia for Christmas preparations as a child.

In another photo, models hold brightly hued circles of fabric, in the likes of orange, citrus yellow and tulip red.

“A circle means quite a lot for me,” Ribeiro continued. “You have no clear beginning or ending. The shape is very inviting.”

