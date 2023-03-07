West Des Moines Police looking for missing teen

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — Police in West Des Moines are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. Zachary Wagener, 16, was last seen at his home in West Des Moines on the afternoon of Sunday, March 5th. Police do not believe his disappearance is criminal in nature, according to a news release.

If you have any information about the location of Zachary Wagener you are asked to call West Des Moines Police at 515-222-3321.

