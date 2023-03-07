Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland State women win 1st Horizon League tourney since 2010

By The Associated Press,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjD88_0lAnfQzG00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gabriella Smith made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Brittni Moore had 14 points and 10 rebounds and No. 2 seed Cleveland State beat top-seeded Green Bay 73-61 on Tuesday to claim its first Horizon League Tournament championship since 2010.

Cleveland State (30-4), which played in its second straight tournament championship game, will make the program’s third appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Vikings snapped a two-game losing streak against Green Bay this season after falling 82-65 on Jan. 14 and 64-49 on Feb. 23.

Deja Williams had a personal 7-0 run to put Cleveland State ahead for good with 6:15 left in the second quarter. The Vikings led 34-28 at halftime and Destiny Leo sank a contested 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer to extend the lead to 49-39.

2 Cleveland Cavaliers lead league in dunks this season

Cleveland State scored the opening 11 points of the fourth quarter for a 21-point lead. Green Bay rallied late after making seven straight field goals, but Cleveland State maintained a double-digit advantage throughout the fourth quarter.

“This has been a five-year journey, we’ve been here four times and we’ve had a lot of hard days,” Cleveland State coach Chris Kielsmeier said. “We never stopped believing. When the moment comes, you gotta be at your best and boy we fight tonight. What a together group.”

Leo, the league’s player of the year, scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half for Cleveland State. Williams finished with 10 points and Smith made her first four 3-point attempts before finishing 5 of 7.

As March Madness looms, so do sports betting taxes

Green Bay struggled from 3-point range for most of the game, starting 4 of 28 before two late makes to finish at 19% from distance.

Natalie McNeal secured her second double-double of the season with 18 points, 13 rebounds and six steals for the Phoenix. Sydney Levy went 3 for 10 from 3-point range and finished with nine points.

Green Bay (27-5) was attempting to capture its 20th Horizon League Tournament title and the first since the 2018.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Kent State beats rival Akron 79-73 in gritty MAC semifinal
Akron, OH1 hour ago
Butler scores 33, Heat rally to topple Cavaliers 119-115
Cleveland, OH51 minutes ago
Garland scores 25 points, Cavaliers hold off Heat 104-100
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Limitless for him’: Solon diving champion looks ahead senior year, college and beyond
Solon, OH2 days ago
Cleveland Browns NFL Draft picks order revealed
Cleveland, OH11 hours ago
Akron basketball player Romeo Travis accused of tax fraud
Akron, OH1 day ago
USFL hosting community event for season ticket-holders, football fans
Canton, OH8 hours ago
Missing: Leionna Thurman
Cleveland, OH19 hours ago
Report: Former Cavalier arrested in drive-by shooting
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Missing: Ciare Rice-Nixon
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
‘Life on Lake Erie’: Amateur photographers invited to submit best lake pics to contest
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Third body found bound, gagged in Akron area
Akron, OH10 hours ago
911 calls lead to bodies of men bound, gagged and shot in the head in Summit County
Akron, OH7 hours ago
Arrest announced in Akron cold case murder
Akron, OH6 hours ago
Here to stay: Resident wins battle over giant St. Patrick’s Day skeleton display
Rocky River, OH3 hours ago
SR 8 North ramp in Akron reopened after semi crash
Akron, OH1 day ago
Akron soldier’s bronze ornament stolen from grave
Akron, OH1 day ago
These Northeast Ohio cities have some of the lowest traffic fatality rates in the U.S.
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Canton woman donates kidney to father; runs Akron Marathon 6 months later
Canton, OH2 days ago
160 layoffs expected when Northeast Ohio plant closes
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Winter is back: Are Northeast Ohioans ready?
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Traffic moving again along 77N near Akron
Akron, OH16 hours ago
St. Patrick’s Day guide: Pubs, parade, events in NE Ohio
Cleveland, OH10 hours ago
Operations log: How winter storm led to dozens of Hopkins Airport damage reports
Cleveland, OH4 hours ago
Spring forward: Fire safety, health measures you should also take this weekend
Parma, OH1 hour ago
Baby’s death under investigation in Lakewood
Lakewood, OH5 hours ago
U.S. Marshals: Akron murder suspect arrested in Mexico
Akron, OH10 hours ago
2 Lorain schools closed due to water main break
Lorain, OH1 day ago
‘A cancer growing’: 11 more East Cleveland officers indicted
East Cleveland, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy