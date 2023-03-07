Big 12 Conference releases first-ever Big 12 Basketball Anthem

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Conference releases its first basketball anthem ahead of the Big 12 Basketball Championships tipping off in Kansas City .

The anthem is called “No Nights Off” by musician P.L.

Listen to the entire song here .

The anthem drops details about Kansas City and the Championships while hyping the Big 12 Conference.

The song will be played throughout T-Mobile Center and Municipal Auditorium during the Phillips 66 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships. It will also be used on the T.V. broadcast.

“As the Big 12 Conference continues to thrive at the intersection of sport and culture, we recognize the significant role music can play,” Brett Yormark, Big 12 Commissioner, said. “With this new anthem, we wanted to create something that excites our student-athletes and showcases the new heights the Big 12 Conference is reaching.

P.L. also composed 30-second spots for both the men’s and women’s tournament, which can be heard here and here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.