Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

Big 12 Conference releases first-ever Big 12 Basketball Anthem

By Heidi Schmidt,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1rQt_0lAnamYz00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Conference releases its first basketball anthem ahead of the Big 12 Basketball Championships tipping off in Kansas City .

The anthem is called “No Nights Off” by musician P.L.

Listen to the entire song here .

The anthem drops details about Kansas City and the Championships while hyping the Big 12 Conference.

Big 12 Tournament comes to Kansas City: See the full schedule

The song will be played throughout T-Mobile Center and Municipal Auditorium during the Phillips 66 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships. It will also be used on the T.V. broadcast.

“As the Big 12 Conference continues to thrive at the intersection of sport and culture, we recognize the significant role music can play,” Brett Yormark, Big 12 Commissioner, said. “With this new anthem, we wanted to create something that excites our student-athletes and showcases the new heights the Big 12 Conference is reaching.

P.L. also composed 30-second spots for both the men’s and women’s tournament, which can be heard here and here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Kansas advances to second straight Big 12 Tournament final
Lawrence, KS2 hours ago
Iowa State, Kansas matchup draws large crowd to Big 12 Championship Semis
Ames, IA28 minutes ago
KU women drop tough TCU matchup in Big 12 tourney
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Big 12 fans react to Coach Bill Self hospitalization
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Big 12 coaches give kind words about Bill Self and health management as a coach
Lawrence, KS23 hours ago
Kansas downs West Virginia without Bill Self, headed to Big 12 semifinals
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Bill Self hospitalized, will miss Big 12 Tournament
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Kansas to play West Virginia in second round of Big 12 tournament
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Inside options during KC’s rainy Big 12 Basketball Championships
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Sporting KC to honor sports journalist, metro native Grant Wahl
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
Kansas basketball looks to further Big 12 legacy for men’s and women’s teams
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Grain Valley’s Grace Slaughter wins Gatorade Missouri Girls Basketball POTY
Grain Valley, MO2 days ago
KU announces 2-year renovation plan for Allen Fieldhouse
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
KC-area barbecue teams to compete for spot at KCI Terminal
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
EA SPORTS releases NWSL FIFA 23 rankings
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
KC Current stadium will begin to rise in March
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs legend Otis Taylor dies at 80
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
Isiah Pacheco’s Chiefs helmet now in Pro Football Hall of Fame
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
2023 Big Slick in Kansas City: Ticket presale underway to ‘insiders’
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs receive compensatory picks for 2023 NFL Draft
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas businesses gear up for Big 12, March Madness betters
Kansas City, KS3 days ago
Big 12 Tournament visitors buying up recreational marijuana
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Shawnee Mission teacher wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Shawnee, KS7 hours ago
Chiefs RB coach Greg Lewis leaves for Baltimore Ravens
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
New Jazzman Black Lager hits Kansas City-area bars
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Worlds of Fun, Oceans of Fun in Kansas City set 2023 opening dates
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Developers behind rumored KC landfill set to meet with Missouri agency
Kansas City, MO8 hours ago
District blames low student performance for new year-round schedule
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
South Kansas City elementary school to move to year-round calendar
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Jackson County leader reacts to Clay County’s Royals stadium idea
Kansas City, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy