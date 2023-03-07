Open in App
Alliance, OH
The Repository

Dunham's Sports in Alliance reopens Friday

By The Repository,

3 days ago

ALLIANCE – Dunham's Sports will reopen its Alliance store Friday with special giveaways.

The retailer, a tenant of the former Carnation City Mall, closed and relocated elsewhere on the property at 2500 W. State St. before crews started to demolish the mall.

Fairmount Properties is redeveloping the mall site for a new retail plaza with a Meijer store as its anchor. The only other confirmed retailer has been Dunham's.

More Carnation City Mall news: Excavators chomp away at old mall in Alliance

The new Dunham's store has double the space of its previous one in the mall with a larger selection, the company said Tuesday.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The first 75 adult customers to make a purchase Friday will receive a Dunham's gift card. Fifty people to make a purchase Saturday will receive a T-shirt; 50 on Sunday will get a baseball cap.

Dunham’s Sports, which is based in Michigan, is one of the largest sporting goods chains in the country, operating more than 250 stores in 24 states. It has 25 stores in Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Dunham's Sports in Alliance reopens Friday

