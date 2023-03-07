Open in App
Wilbraham, MA
WWLP

Lia Toyota donates $15K to 94.7 WMAS Radiothon

By Sy Becker,

3 days ago

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Lia Toyota of Wilbraham has made a substantial donation for the 94.7 WMAS Radiothon which began Tuesday morning.

94.7 WMAS Radiothon for Baystate Children’s Hospital begins Tuesday

Lia Toyota General Manager John Kupec came calling with a $15,000 donation to benefit the Baystate Children’s Hospital. This is the sixth consecutive year the Wilbraham dealership has donated to the two day Radiothon, now in its 22nd year.

Kupec told 22News, every year Lia Toyota looks forward to helping the children’s hospital continue its good work, “You know, we know some of the doctors at the hospital and this is just our favorite charity of the whole year.”

“We love our partnership with Baystate Hospital, we look forward to the Radiothon and take pride in supporting this amazing organization each year not only with a donation but with our time as we have volunteers who participate as well. It’s an important part of our company’s mission and vision to get involved and stay involved in the community,” said Michael Lia, Co-Owner, Lia Auto Group.

During its two day radiothon a year ago, WMAS raised more than $226,000 for the Baystate Children’s Hospital.

