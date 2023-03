EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Turnpike has announced that Subway and Taco Johns are moving into the Emporia Turnpike Service Area.

The existing Emporia service area restaurant will close for remodeling on March 15. Drive-thru service is expected to begin sometime in May.

The Subway and Taco Johns are expected to open dine-in service in early June. To keep up with construction progress, the Turnpike Authority recommends signing up for their newsletters .

