Letters to the editor: Wrong to cancel 'Dilbert'; Fox must own up to lies

Separate art from the artist

As an older member of Generation Z (“Zoomer”), I grew up getting the newspaper from the driveway to check the Dodgers’ standings and occasionally flipped to the comics section. Since then, the only physical newspaper I have read was the free one at college, and even that was a rarity. As the VC Star is part of the USA Today network, this is an appropriate venue for this plea.

We must separate the art from the artist. We already do this to varying degrees, as Chris Rock pointed out in a recent live comedy bit comparing our acceptance of Michael Jackson versus the utter revulsion directed at R. Kelly. Why? For a few reasons, but mostly it’s the comparative quality. The King of Pop left an indelible mark on music, whereas Kelly is a relative blip on the radar. Appreciating one’s artistic contributions does not equate to approving of the artist themselves or their political stances.

Scott Adams is one of the greatest cartoonists of all time, especially among those still alive. It is a shame “Dilbert” has been removed from circulation due to comments made by the creator. Loads has been written on cancel culture before, so there’s little need to dive into it again. However, I write now to express disappointment with the USA Today network, and by extension, the VC Star. Not all Californians or even “Zoomers” support this nonsense, and I can only hope things can improve with time.

Elwood Lake, Camarillo

Make Fox apologize for lies

An appropriate resolution to Dominion Voting Machine’s suit against Fox News would be to require Fox to tape Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Jeanine Pirro saying they apologize to all of the American people for having knowingly lied to them when they said that the 2020 election was rigged. They should be taped saying that they knew all along that Biden won the race but that they were only interested in ratings and money and had no interest in telling the truth. Fox should be required to play the recordings frequently and at different times of the day for at least two months.

Doug Emerson, Camarillo