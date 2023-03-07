Open in App
Camarillo, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Letters to the editor: Wrong to cancel 'Dilbert'; Fox must own up to lies

By Ventura County Star,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xx3bv_0lAnTxYl00

Separate art from the artist

As an older member of Generation Z (“Zoomer”), I grew up getting the newspaper from the driveway to check the Dodgers’ standings and occasionally flipped to the comics section. Since then, the only physical newspaper I have read was the free one at college, and even that was a rarity. As the VC Star is part of the USA Today network, this is an appropriate venue for this plea.

We must separate the art from the artist. We already do this to varying degrees, as Chris Rock pointed out in a recent live comedy bit comparing our acceptance of Michael Jackson versus the utter revulsion directed at R. Kelly. Why? For a few reasons, but mostly it’s the comparative quality. The King of Pop left an indelible mark on music, whereas Kelly is a relative blip on the radar. Appreciating one’s artistic contributions does not equate to approving of the artist themselves or their political stances.

Scott Adams is one of the greatest cartoonists of all time, especially among those still alive. It is a shame “Dilbert” has been removed from circulation due to comments made by the creator. Loads has been written on cancel culture before, so there’s little need to dive into it again. However, I write now to express disappointment with the USA Today network, and by extension, the VC Star. Not all Californians or even “Zoomers” support this nonsense, and I can only hope things can improve with time.

Elwood Lake, Camarillo

Make Fox apologize for lies

An appropriate resolution to Dominion Voting Machine’s suit against Fox News would be to require Fox to tape Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Jeanine Pirro saying they apologize to all of the American people for having knowingly lied to them when they said that the 2020 election was rigged. They should be taped saying that they knew all along that Biden won the race but that they were only interested in ratings and money and had no interest in telling the truth. Fox should be required to play the recordings frequently and at different times of the day for at least two months.

Doug Emerson, Camarillo

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Camarillo, CA newsLocal Camarillo, CA
Wednesday's Top Prep Performers: Camarillo's Bateman throws 1-hit shutout with 13 Ks
Camarillo, CA1 day ago
Editorial: Learning will yet grow near Camarillo
Camarillo, CA12 hours ago
Buena boys basketball team's run to state final has strong links to girls dynasty
Buena, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Police Officer Who Slept With Six Co-Workers Breaks Silence In Explosive Interview
La Vergne, TN3 days ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Packers’ trade price for Aaron Rodgers revealed
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Alternative sites revealed for controversial Ventura gas compressor
Ventura, CA5 hours ago
Buena boys basketball team outlasts Culver City in three OTs to advance to state final
Culver City, CA2 days ago
Marmonte League picks the best of the best for its 2022-23 winter season
Agoura Hills, CA1 day ago
Tuesday's Top Prep Performers: Turner throws no-hitter for Newbury Park
Newbury Park, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy