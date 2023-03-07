Open in App
Delaware State
Delaware Online | The News Journal

ChristianaCare ranked as one of the best hospitals in the world for 2023

By Krys'tal Griffin, Delaware News Journal,

3 days ago

A new report ranks ChristianaCare as one of the World’s Best Hospitals for 2023.

Newsweek compiled a list of more than 2,300 health organizations in 28 countries that provide “first-class care, first-class research and first-class innovation,” along with displaying consistency in staff performances, favorable patient outcomes and breakthroughs in therapy and research, according to the report.

Out of the more than 400 U.S. hospitals ranked, ChristianaCare stands at No. 81 with a score of 67.24%. It is the only organization in Delaware to be recognized in the report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZeZb_0lAnTkKY00

The study considers achievement factors among unprecedented industry stressors such as inflation, COVID-19 and medical workforce exhaustion due to the pandemic.

Sussex County healthcare: ChristianaCare opens new primary care office in Sussex County to address lack of services

According to Newsweek, the goal of the fifth annual study is to provide data for institutions to compare their hospital reputations and performances across countries and allow patients, families and hospitals to seek the best care for themselves and loved ones.

The top five best hospitals worldwide feature four U.S. appearances, including Mayo Clinic – Rochester in Rochester, Minnesota; Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio; Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts; and The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

Toronto General – University Health Network in Toronto, Canada is ranked No. 5.

Got a tip or a story idea? Contact Krys'tal Griffin at kgriffin@delawareonline.com.

Better options: Nemours Children’s Health receives $78 million donation for cancer, sickle cell treatment

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: ChristianaCare ranked as one of the best hospitals in the world for 2023

