Melbourne Police: Hit and run driver leaves 62-year-old man fatally injured

Melbourne police are searching for the driver of a white sports utility vehicle who fatally struck a 62-year-old pedestrian Monday and then fled the scene.

The deadly crash happened near the intersection of Babcock Street and Seminole Avenue. Police said the driver stopped after colliding with the man but then drove off from the crash site without rendering aid. The pedestrian, identified as Melbourne Beach resident Michael J. Forrest, was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Traffic homicide agents said the white sport utility vehicle was seen heading westbound on Seminole Avenue before officers arrived. No other descriptions were given.

An investigation is ongoing.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.