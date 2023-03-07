Open in App
Troy, OH
WDTN

Police identify Troy teen killed by vehicle Monday

By Sarah Bean,

3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have released the name of the 17-year-old boy who died after he was trapped under a vehicle Monday night.

DPS school board concerned over RTA’s attempts to prevent students on buses

Police, fire and medics from Troy were dispatched to Treasure Island Park in Troy around 7:30 p.m. on a report of a person trapped under a vehicle, according to our partners at Miami Valley Today.

Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed the teen was Gavin Palkovic, a student at Troy City Schools.

Juvenile shot at home previously listed as Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s

Chris Piper, TCS superintendent released the following letter after hearing of Palkovic’s death:

Good afternoon,

We are incredibly saddened to learn about the passing of one of our students.  We had a team of counselors ready to help students and staff as they arrived at school today, and they have remained throughout the day.  We also had a team from Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health here helping us.  We know this is not a one-day event, and our counselors will continue to be available to students and staff in the future.  Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

Thank you,

Chris Piper, Superintendent
