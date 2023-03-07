Open in App
Fairborn, OH
WDTN

Giovanni’s dinner to benefit Lily Clingner Memorial Scholarship Fund

By Callie Cassick,

3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A spaghetti dinner is set to be held Tuesday at Giovanni’s in Fairborn to benefit the Lily Clingner Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Clingner, a 17-year-old cross-country runner at Fairborn High School, lost her life in a car accident last December.

‘Run with Lily’: Fairborn community honors young woman after tragic loss

The spaghetti dinner is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with dine-in, carry-out and curbside pickup options available. Meals are $10 per person with salad, bread and drinks included. Giovanni’s is located at 215 W Main Street in Fairborn.

The dinner is sponsored by the Fairborn Leo Club, which Clingner was a member of.

Proceeds from a 50/50 raffle at the event will also benefit the memorial scholarship fund.

