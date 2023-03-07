Open in App
Celtics Player Epically Fails At Trash Talk, Misses Both Free Throws With Game On The Line After Telling Opponent He’d Make Both

By Luke Kane,

3 days ago
With Monday night’s game on the line, Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams stepped up to the free-throw line and missed both shots, after trash-talking that he would make both.

The Celtics were in Cleveland to play the Cavaliers, and in the fourth quarter, the game was tied at 109. Williams was fouled with 00.8 seconds left on the clock and had a chance to all but seal the game for Boston if he made one of the two free throws. Before he attempted the shots, Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell approached Williams and said a few words to the Celtics forward.

Williams replied that he would make both free throws.

Unfortunately for himself and fans in the New England area, Williams did not.

The first shot hit the front of the rim and didn’t come close, and Mitchell immediately walked back near the free-throw line encouraging his teammates in a huddle, but he faced directly at Williams.

“There’s a lot of things going on here, but Grant Williams is gonna make this shot,” NBC Sports Boston color commentator Brian Scalabrine said.

The Celtics forward shot the second free throw, hitting the back of the rim, and the ball shot up in the air. Celtics guard Marcus Smart had one chance to put the ball in, but it did not fall.

The botched free-throw attempts were a surprise since Williams is shooting 81.1 percent from the line this season.

The Celtics went on to lose in overtime 118-114. After the game, the lead trash-talker, Mitchell, confirmed Williams told him he would make both attempts.

“He did,” Mitchell said postgame. “We have a (NBPA) call on Thursday; I think it is, or Friday. So I was just like, ‘let’s just miss one and talk about it and see what happens.”

Monday night’s loss was Boston’s third straight loss. They have a 45-21 record and are two games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers moved to 41-26 and sit fourth in the East, six and a half games behind the top spot.

Watch above via NBC Sports Boston.

Watch above via NBC Sports Boston.

