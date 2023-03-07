Open in App
Robstown, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Who should be the Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week?

By Quinton Martinez, Corpus Christi Caller Times,

3 days ago
A dominant team performance at a regional meet and several scorching bats make up the finalists for this week's Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week.

The Caller-Times is taking weekly nominations and will release a list of finalists for the High School Athlete of the Week each Tuesday.

Students in all varsity sports are eligible to be nominated. The poll will close on Thursday and the winners will be announced Friday each week.

The Robstown girls powerlifting team won the Cass 4A Region 5 Division II title on the strength of winning six divisions Leaya Alaniz (97); Amelynne Olguin (105); Jozannah Rodriguez (123); Jamie Casas (148); Olivia Morales (165) and Janessa Vela (198).

Woodsboro's Sidney Castillo was 10 for 15 at the plate with 16 RBI, seven extra-base hits and three home runs while adding 48 strikeouts in the circle.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Monday and can be submitted through email at ctsports@caller.com, by messaging the Caller-Times through its Facebook page, or on Twitter @CallerSports.

Take a moment to look at some of the top performances in the last week and vote on caller.com.

THIS WEEK'S NOMINEES

• Karina Alarcon, Hebbronville softball — Alarcon was 11 for 17 at the plate last week including three doubles, one triple, one home run, three RBI and scored 11 runs for the Longhorns.

• Dawson Byars, Calallen baseball — Byars went 3 for 3 with one double and four RBI in a win against Beeville and had a solid outing on the mound against Laredo United, notching 10 strikeouts in five innings, including three hits and one run.

• Sidney Castillo, Woodsboro softball — Castillo had a strong week for the Eagles, going 10 for 15 with 11 runs, 16 RBI, three doubles, one triple and had three home runs at the plate and added 48 strikeouts in the circle for Woodsboro.

• Cristobal Deleon, Rockport-Fulton boys soccer — Deleon notched four goals in the Pirates District 29-4A win against Tuloso-Midway.

• Nevaeh Lanter, Flour Bluff softball — Lanter went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBI in the Hornets win against Gregory-Portland and also had a three RBI game against The Woodlands.

• Parker Rhoden, London softball — Rhoden had three RBI, one home run and a triple in a win against Westlake and added another three RBI outing against Del Rio.

• Robstown girls powerlifting team — The Robstown girls won the Class 4A Region 5 Division II team title powered by wins in six divisions: Leaya Alaniz (97); Amelynne Olguin (105); Jozannah Rodriguez (123); Jamie Casas (148); Olivia Morales (165); Janessa Vela (198) with Casas, Rodriguez and Alaniz establishing new regional records.

• CJ Vela, Veterans Memorial boys basketball — Vela helped the Eagles return to the regional tournament with 52 points in three games, including dropping 27 points in the regional quarterfinals against rival Flour Bluff.

VOTE HERE

