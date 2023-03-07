Open in App
Roswell, NM
11-year-old Roswell student pours bleach into teacher’s coffee

By Audrey Claire Davis,

3 days ago

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – According to police, an 11-year-old elementary school student in Roswell, New Mexico, poured bleach into a teacher’s coffee cup. This occurred last Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Washington Elementary School.

Students warned the teacher before she could drink the coffee but the primary student involved was given a juvenile citation. Police have not yet revealed a motive behind the incident and it is unclear if the student or teacher is back in school.

The names of the teacher and student involved have not yet been released. The school district would not comment on the incident because litigation is pending.

