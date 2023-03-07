The 10 most popular recipes Food52 has shared on Instagram

For many of you, Instagram is where we first met. It's where we share our best recipes on their prettiest days, at their very best angles. While we adore everything that ends up on our Instagram, we know you like some posts more than others. Every band has their hits and every smart band turns them into a "greatest of" album—and that's what we're doing here. So without further ado, here are the most popular recipes we've ever shared on Instagram

10. Baked Gruyère With Garlic and Herbs

With five minutes of prep and eight minutes cooking, you could be standing over a skillet of garlic and herb-infused baked Gruyère. Serve with crusty bread, your favorite crackers or sliced apples.

9. Olive Oil–Braised Chickpeas From Joy The Baker

This works great on its own or as a blueprint for other future chickpea meals. The balanced combination of braised chickpeas, briny olives, salty feta and bright lemon can be recreated with a number of different ingredients, depending on whatever you have in your fridge.

8. Vegan Tofu Wontons In Chile Oil

These wontons look good, taste better and are vegan—can you name a better trio? Also, making wontons is fun.

7. Éclair Cake

A dish that needs no introduction but will get one anyway: Permanently pinned to the top of our Instagram page, put your hands together for the beautiful, delicious and internet-famous Eclair Cake. To put it plainly, if you haven't made this yet, you are missing out.

6. One-Bowl Blueberry Buckle

A dish that confirms one of the great dessert truths: Butter, warmed berries and ice cream will never lead you astray. It's worth noting that this recipe calls for self-rising flour, but it's fine if you don't have any—simply add additional baking powder and teaspoon salt as the recipe prescribes.

5. Ina Garten's Skillet-Roasted Lemon Chicken

You knew Ina was going to make the list. This lemon, garlic and herb chicken is so good that it will work for any day, season or occasion you may find yourself in. Serve with sautéed greens, roasted potatoes and your favorite bottle of dry white wine.

4. Potato-Leek Soup With Spiced Chickpeas

Recipe developer Chetna Makan put it best. "The simplicity of this soup is what makes it special: Leeks, garlic and shallot are cooked in butter, which complements creamy potatoes and chickpeas, all adding up to a hearty vegetarian soup."

3. Breakfast Pasta

A pasta that is greater than the sum of its limited (five, to be exact) parts. This recipe works for any audience, at any time of day—that could mean making this for your toddler at 7:00 a.m. or for yourself after a night out with friends, at a time too late to want to remember.

2. Miso Butter Onions

The popularity of these brilliant (yet still simple) miso butter onions confirms that we are not alone in our passionate Ottolenghi fandom. Serve these as a side, on their own or however you'd like—it'll work no matter what.

1. Miso Mushroom Pasta

Miso, mushrooms and pasta belong together. It just works. Even better, this winning combination of texture and flavor is amplified by garlic, sherry vinegar, scallion and black pepper. What's not to love?