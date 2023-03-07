‘Home’: Camila Cabello celebrated her birthday back in Miami. We have a few details

You can go home again. Camila Cabello is living proof. But if your home happens to be Miami, expect to need a lot of cafecito.

The pop star was back for a good reason: to ring in her 26th year on the planet, announcing her arrival with a sweet Instagram pic titled “Home.”

On her actual birthday, Friday, the “Havana” singer thanked her multitude of fans for their best wishes, and gave a shout-out to those who share her horoscope.

“Wishing health, happiness, and ease to my fellow Pisceans,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Cuban native who moved to the Kendall area as a child was notably traveling solo. Rumor has it that things have cooled with rumored boyfriend , Lox Club dating app founder Austin Kevitch.

But who needs a man when you have so many friends, many of whom happen to be famous? Because another person who shared the same birthday weekend happened to be Emilio Estefan, who turned 70 on Saturday.

The mega producer threw a huge disco-themed fiesta at Superblue Miami in downtown. Cabello posed among the groovy, lit-up art in the exhibit space.

Estefan’s niece, TV presenter Lili Estefan, struck a pose with the former Fifth Harmony member turned chart topping solo artist.

“Happy Birthday, beautiful little Cuban girl,” said the tribute alongside a picture of the two. “Hoping that blessings in your life follow you.”

Emilio also obviously had a blast, calling his bash — which included music icon Gloria Gaynor belting out a few tunes and actor Andy Garcia taking over the conga drums — “unforgettable.”

The birthday twins managed to show up the next night to the world premiere of “Patria Y Vida: The Power of Music” during the 40th Annual Miami Film Festival at the Silverspot Cinema downtown.

Emilio and Gloria looked amazingly well rested. Cabello, in an all black pants getup, donned sunglasses at night, and we can’t say we blame her at all. We are tired from just looking at the post-party photos.