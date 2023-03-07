Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

‘Home’: Camila Cabello celebrated her birthday back in Miami. We have a few details

By Madeleine Marr,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3duyda_0lAnIzeE00

You can go home again. Camila Cabello is living proof. But if your home happens to be Miami, expect to need a lot of cafecito.

The pop star was back for a good reason: to ring in her 26th year on the planet, announcing her arrival with a sweet Instagram pic titled “Home.”

On her actual birthday, Friday, the “Havana” singer thanked her multitude of fans for their best wishes, and gave a shout-out to those who share her horoscope.

“Wishing health, happiness, and ease to my fellow Pisceans,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Cuban native who moved to the Kendall area as a child was notably traveling solo. Rumor has it that things have cooled with rumored boyfriend , Lox Club dating app founder Austin Kevitch.

But who needs a man when you have so many friends, many of whom happen to be famous? Because another person who shared the same birthday weekend happened to be Emilio Estefan, who turned 70 on Saturday.

The mega producer threw a huge disco-themed fiesta at Superblue Miami in downtown. Cabello posed among the groovy, lit-up art in the exhibit space.

Estefan’s niece, TV presenter Lili Estefan, struck a pose with the former Fifth Harmony member turned chart topping solo artist.

“Happy Birthday, beautiful little Cuban girl,” said the tribute alongside a picture of the two. “Hoping that blessings in your life follow you.”

Emilio also obviously had a blast, calling his bash — which included music icon Gloria Gaynor belting out a few tunes and actor Andy Garcia taking over the conga drums — “unforgettable.”

The birthday twins managed to show up the next night to the world premiere of “Patria Y Vida: The Power of Music” during the 40th Annual Miami Film Festival at the Silverspot Cinema downtown.

Emilio and Gloria looked amazingly well rested. Cabello, in an all black pants getup, donned sunglasses at night, and we can’t say we blame her at all. We are tired from just looking at the post-party photos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Marc Anthony Cradles Nadia Ferreira's Baby Bump on First Red Carpet Since Pregnancy Announcement
Miami, FL14 days ago
Paris Hilton Serves as a Bridesmaid in YouTuber Lele Pons' Wedding: See Her Tracksuit Throwback Look
Miami, FL4 days ago
Bad Bunny is apparently dating this ‘single, famous model sister.’ What we know so far
Miami, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
14-year-old sucker-punched Florida deputy in head and got smacked back, report says
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Man traveled 300 miles with latex mask and ammo in plot to kill businessman, feds say
Augusta, ME8 hours ago
Retired educator hits huge Virginia lottery jackpot. She was too stunned to react
Chesapeake, VA7 hours ago
Fisherman finds hand sitting at the bottom of Florida canal. But it wasn’t human
Matlacha, FL1 day ago
Dolphins re-sign a running back. And an update on Tua’s offseason program
Miami, FL10 hours ago
5 in custody for cop shooting. Suspected trigger man’s dad is on Miami-Dade School Board
Miami, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy