Grovetown, GA
WJBF

Grovetown Elementary School teacher physically attacked by student

By Joey Gill,

3 days ago

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — A student at Grovetown Elementary School became physically aggressive towards a teacher while other students were present in the classroom, according to a letter sent home to parents on Tuesday.

The letter written by Principal Valerie Allen said the incident occurred Tuesday morning. School administrators responded to an unruly child who had become upset and made physical contact with the teacher.

Officials were reportedly able to de-escalate the situation, the other students were relocated to another classroom, and the teacher was treated by the school nurse. The extent of the teacher’s injuries in the incident is not known.

The student was removed from the classroom and will be held accountable according to the code of conduct. After the incident, the school day reportedly continued as normal.

“Safety of students and staff is a top priority, and physical contact of any kind is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Principal Allen.

At this time, additional information about the student and what consequences they will face were not immediately provided by the school district.

