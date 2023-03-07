Open in App
Winter Haven, FL
See more from this location?
The Free Press - TFP

At Least 1 Dead After 2 Small Planes Collide Near Lake Hartridge In Winter Haven

By Local - Liz Shultz,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akXA5_0lAnGlkY00 Breaking News From The Free Press

WINTER HAVEN, Fla – Winter Haven Police and Winter Haven Fire have responded to Lake Hartridge where two small planes have collided.

Assistance is also being given by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue, police say.

“At this time, the water is being searched, and there is also an air search being conducted,” said Winter Haven Police Department.

In the news: Bloods Gang Members Indicted For Vicious Sex Trafficking, One Made Victim Drink His Blood

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Chief Steve Lester said, “One deceased, and that’s all we know right now. It was an in-air collision, and both planes immediately went into the water.”

Lester said one of the two planes sank 21 feet under the water.

On Tuesday evening, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office released a statement:

Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigators are confirming that the two small airplanes involved in the mid-air crash over Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven have been positively identified:

  • A Piper J-3 Cub seaplane operated by Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base in Winter Haven
  • A Cherokee Piper 161 fixed-wing plane operated by Sunrise Aviation (Ormond Beach) on behalf of Polk State College

Investigators have not positively identified those who were on the planes.

“Once positive identification has been made and next of kin notification has been made, we will release their identities,” said Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story, and we will update this as more details are released.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Winter Haven, FL newsLocal Winter Haven, FL
NTSB gives new details following 2 planes removed from Winter Haven lake after crashing, killing 4
Winter Haven, FL1 day ago
4 dead after planes collide in the air over Florida
Winter Haven, FL3 days ago
4 Dead, Including A 19-Year-Old Polk State Student In Winter Haven Plane Collision
Winter Haven, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman dead, 2 injured in Oscoela County crash
Saint Cloud, FL2 days ago
Polk County man stole van, fled deadly I-4 crash, FHP says
Auburndale, FL1 day ago
Polk County deputies help couple deliver baby on side of Lakeland road
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Mom gives birth in car 6 minutes after leaving for Lakeland hospital
Lakeland, FL9 hours ago
Feds Release New Info on Florida Mid-Air Crash That Killed Four
Winter Haven, FL2 days ago
NTSB shares new details in deadly Winter Haven plane crash
Winter Haven, FL3 days ago
One Man Dead In Ruskin Shooting
Ruskin, FL5 hours ago
'I hope Faith is okay': Friends react to loss of 4 people in midair plane collision in Winter Haven
Winter Haven, FL2 days ago
Polk County man killed after rear-ending tractor-trailer
Frostproof, FL2 days ago
13-Year-Old St. Petersburg Boy Accidentally Shoots Himself, Police Investigating
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Polk County Sheriff Seeking To ID Thief In Mulberry Caught Pulling Beers From Cooler
Mulberry, FL2 days ago
Investigators Seeking The Public’s Assistance in Safety Harbor Hit and Run
Safety Harbor, FL1 day ago
Florida Woman Charged With Meth After Falling Asleep At 7-Eleven With Gun On Her Lap
Brooksville, FL1 day ago
Elvis’s private jet arrives in Plant City, new owner to transform it into country-touring RV
Plant City, FL1 day ago
4 Winter Haven plane crash victims all shared passion for flying
Winter Haven, FL3 days ago
Polk County school bus attendant pinned child down, hit him with belt 9 times: police
Winter Haven, FL2 days ago
Police: Central Florida school bus attendant hit 11-year-old with belt 9 times
Winter Haven, FL2 days ago
Winter Haven middle school student arrested for stabbing classmate, deputies say
Winter Haven, FL3 days ago
Reward Increased For Info In October Apartment Shooting Death Of 17-Year-Old In Lakeland
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
Fatal motorcycle crash causes 5-vehicle crash in Pasco County
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Are The Barriers On Tampa Bridges Safe For Drivers?
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Haines City looking to be SunRail’s new location in Polk County
Haines City, FL3 days ago
Winter Haven Teen Arrested For Stabbing 14-Year-Old Classmate With Fixed-Blade Knife
Winter Haven, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy