At Least 1 Dead After 2 Small Planes Collide Near Lake Hartridge In Winter Haven

Breaking News From The Free Press

WINTER HAVEN, Fla – Winter Haven Police and Winter Haven Fire have responded to Lake Hartridge where two small planes have collided.

Assistance is also being given by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue, police say.

“At this time, the water is being searched, and there is also an air search being conducted,” said Winter Haven Police Department.

In the news: Bloods Gang Members Indicted For Vicious Sex Trafficking, One Made Victim Drink His Blood

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Chief Steve Lester said, “One deceased, and that’s all we know right now. It was an in-air collision, and both planes immediately went into the water.”

Lester said one of the two planes sank 21 feet under the water.

On Tuesday evening, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office released a statement:

Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigators are confirming that the two small airplanes involved in the mid-air crash over Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven have been positively identified:

A Piper J-3 Cub seaplane operated by Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base in Winter Haven

A Cherokee Piper 161 fixed-wing plane operated by Sunrise Aviation (Ormond Beach) on behalf of Polk State College

Investigators have not positively identified those who were on the planes.

“Once positive identification has been made and next of kin notification has been made, we will release their identities,” said Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story, and we will update this as more details are released.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement