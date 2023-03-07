Open in App
Santa Clarita, CA
UPDATE: Stevenson Ranch Robbery Suspect Detained By Retired LAPD Officer After Stealing Multiple Products From Walmart

By Louie Diaz,

5 days ago

UPDATE: A Stevenson Ranch armed robbery suspect was taken into custody after a retired Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer located the man and held him at gunpoint.

Around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, deputies received reports of a Stevenson Ranch robbery at the Walmart on the 24500 block of The Old Road, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect allegedly stole a bicycle and a helmet and fled the location, according to Arriaga.

Around 10:10 a.m., a retired LAPD officer located a man matching the description of the suspect near the former Claim Jumper and detained the suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived, according to Arriaga.

“The suspect dropped a knife he had on him and proceeded to flee,” Arriaga said.

Ed. Note: This article has been updated with new information from the LASD.

