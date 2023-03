gameskinny.com

Metal: Hellsinger DLC 'Dream of the Beast' Packs In New Songs By Peter Glagowski, 5 days ago

By Peter Glagowski, 5 days ago

Metal: Hellsinger's upcoming DLC pack will include new songs from vocalists Cristina Scabbia (Lacuna Coil) and Will Ramos (Lorna Shore). Publisher Funcom and developer The ...