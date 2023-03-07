Open in App
Williamsburg, VA
Daily Press

Williamsburg City Council discusses roundabout project at intersection of Monticello, Richmond and Lafayette

By Sian Wilkerson, Daily Press,

5 days ago
US-NEWS-WILLIAMSBURG-CITY-COUNCIL-DISCUSSES-ROUNDABOUT-1-NN.png Daily Press/TNS

A long-discussed roundabout installation at the intersection of Monticello Avenue, Richmond Road and Lafayette Street will begin the design process in December.

At Monday’s work session, the Williamsburg City Council heard a presentation about the planned and funded capital project to install the roundabout, which is expected to begin construction in July 2024.

In 2018, the council approved a resolution to request VDOT Smart Scale funding for the project. The Virginia Department of Transportation will fully fund the project, which is estimated to total just under $6.4 million.

As described in the presentation, a roundabout is a “circular unsignalized intersection where all traffic moves in a counterclockwise direction around a central island.” Benefits include improved safety and increased efficiency, city engineer Aaron Small said.

Council member Barbara Ramsey asked what would happen if the city decided not to go ahead with the project.

“This funding request started five years ago, and we’re looking at an additional three at the minimum before we would actually see the finished product,” she said.

“If we decided not to go ahead or wanted to look at something different,” Ramsey added, “not only would it be an irresponsibility in my view, not taking advantage of those $6 million funds, but it would also be another probably eight to 10 years before we would see any kind of improvement at that intersection.”

Small confirmed that the city would “probably not” be able to apply for a similar project at the same location for a while if it decided to back away from the roundabout project.

Sian Wilkerson, sian.wilkerson@pilotonline.com , 757-342-6616

Comments / 0
