Tutors For All? Education Expert Says Tutoring Could Reshape Schools After COVID

By The 74,

5 days ago
We’ve regularly talked with Professor Matthew Kraft during the pandemic, about COVID-related classroom disruptions, their impact on student learning and the role tutoring can play in helping kids catch up. (See some of our past coverage below) In a recently published conversation with The 74, Kraft also talked about the ways in which a more robust infrastructure surrounding the training of tutors could also aid school systems struggling with staffing shortages. We recently sat down with the expert for a rapid-fire breakdown about why tutoring works and how effective tutoring could change the game at America’s schools, posing seven essential questions over four minutes. Watch and share his responses right here.

From our recent archive on COVID learning loss and tutoring:

—Produced and Edited by James Fields

