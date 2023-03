inforney.com

Softball Notebook: Tyler Legacy's Sara Eckert, Bullard's Hadi Fults repeat as weekly winners By Brandon Ogden bogden@tylerpaper.com, 5 days ago

By Brandon Ogden bogden@tylerpaper.com, 5 days ago

Sara Eckert is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week, and Bullard’s Hadi Fults is the Hitter of the Week for games played Feb. ...