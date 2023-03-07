Family being sought for Alabama inmate found dead in his cell, coroner says

Alabama prison authorities are trying to locate family members of an inmate who died last weekend in prison.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the inmate found dead in his cell was Bobby Ray Bradley, 69.

Officials said Bradley had several health ailments and his death appeared to be of natural causes. He was serving a life sentence for a sodomy charge from Calhoun County.

The coroner’s office said they have been unable to locate any of Bradley’s family to release to release his body.

The family is reportedly from Piedmont and his mother died a decade or more ago.

The coroner’s office believes Bradley has a son, Dewayne Bradley, but do not know his whereabouts. Anyone with information about Bradley’s family is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.