Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Did Jon Jones settle the MMA GOAT debate at UFC 285 once and for all?

By MMA Junkie Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CeSbp_0lAlIBxE00

Jon Jones returned from a three-year layoff to claim the vacant UFC heavyweight championship with ease by running right through former interim champ Ciryl Gane and adding to what was already one of the most decorated resume’s in mixed martial arts history.

Jones, 35, needed just 2 minutes and 4 seconds to push Gane up against the cage and make him submit to a guillotine choke to win a title in a second division at UFC 285. Jones’ history of repeated drug-test offenses and suspensions, as well as his explanations, have been well documented in years’ past, yet they don’t seem to deter many folks from lauding him as the greatest fighter of all time.

While some might still consider the likes of Georges St-Pierre and Anderson Silva to be greater, did Jones settle the GOAT debate once and for all with his impressive return at UFC 285?

That’s what we asked this week’s “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Farah Hannoun and Dan Tom, who weighed in on the topic with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

Check out their discussion in the video above and don’t miss this week’s full episode below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 285.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Monday LIVE on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel. You can watch this week’s episode in the video above.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dana White: Merab Dvalishvili not fighting friend Aljamain Sterling would be 'a really bad idea'
Las Vegas, NV4 hours ago
Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
Justin Fields was so pumped to learn he’s teaming up with D.J. Moore after Bears’ No. 1 pick trade
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Court motion offers graphic details in Michael Irvin case, video to be made public
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Watch: Jordan Spieth's tee ball was heading for the water. It bounced off a fan and into the fairway and he made eagle
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
Armando Bacot is brutally honest about North Carolina’s season
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Titans' Ryan Tannehill posts heartfelt message about Ben Jones after release
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Joel Embiid reacts to Matisse Thybulle's recent comments about Sixers
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Zulgad: Vikings' decision to release Adam Thielen is latest sign franchise is on the right track
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
8 coaches who should replace Patrick Ewing at Georgetown, according to Twitter
Washington, DC2 days ago
Tee Higgins' vague tweet has Bengals fans talking
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Report: Colts 'won't act out of desperation' for QB
Indianapolis, IN6 hours ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ loss to Texas A&M at SEC Tournament
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy