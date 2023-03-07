Video: Did Jon Jones settle the MMA GOAT debate at UFC 285 once and for all?

Jon Jones returned from a three-year layoff to claim the vacant UFC heavyweight championship with ease by running right through former interim champ Ciryl Gane and adding to what was already one of the most decorated resume’s in mixed martial arts history.

Jones, 35, needed just 2 minutes and 4 seconds to push Gane up against the cage and make him submit to a guillotine choke to win a title in a second division at UFC 285. Jones’ history of repeated drug-test offenses and suspensions, as well as his explanations, have been well documented in years’ past, yet they don’t seem to deter many folks from lauding him as the greatest fighter of all time.

While some might still consider the likes of Georges St-Pierre and Anderson Silva to be greater, did Jones settle the GOAT debate once and for all with his impressive return at UFC 285?

That’s what we asked this week’s “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Farah Hannoun and Dan Tom, who weighed in on the topic with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

