Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
HuffPost

Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Celebrates Her Mom's Return To The Big Screen In NYC

By Curtis M. Wong,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPnIc_0lAlHEZC00

The daughter of actors David Arquette and Courteney Cox made a rare public appearance Monday at the world premiere of “Scream VI,” the latest installment in the horror franchise where her parents first met.

Coco Arquette, 18, happily posed for photos with her famous mom on the red carpet outside of the AMC Lincoln Square theater in New York.

Unlike other celebrity mother-daughter duos, the two women didn’t go for matching ensembles. Still, they found a unique way to reflect the movie’s spooky vibe through contrasting looks. Cox wore a black minidress and velvet blazer, accessorized with jewelry by Jennifer Meyer. As for Coco, she opted for a deep-red gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GHsMp_0lAlHEZC00 Coco Arquette (left) and Courteney Cox.

Though Coco has mostly avoided the spotlight, her attendance at the “Scream VI” soirée was fitting, given that scary movies are a part of her family heritage.

Cox was hot off the success of “Friends” when she was cast as ambitious TV reporter Gale Weathers in the original “ Scream ,” directed by Wes Craven, in 1996. The character’s on-screen love interest is a local deputy sheriff, Dwight “Dewey” Riley, played by David Arquette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjEih_0lAlHEZC00

Cox and Arquette soon began a real-life romance and were married three years later. They welcomed their daughter in 2004.

“We met on ‘Scream 1,’ and on ‘Scream 2’ we were kind of on and off dating. And by ‘Scream 3’ we were married,” Arquette recalled in a 2010 interview with People. He went on to describe the horror series as “an amazing marker throughout our lives.”

Though the actors divorced in 2013 after about 14 years of marriage, they’ve remained on friendly terms. They appeared together in last year’s “Scream,” the slasher series’ fifth installment which depicted the death of Arquette’s character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GjnKx_0lAlHEZC00

In December 2021, Arquette revealed on Instagram that Coco had been “accepted to a wonderful college,” adding: “I couldn’t be more proud of her and the person she has become.”

Cox echoed her ex-husband’s sentiments in an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” early last year. Though she didn’t disclose which school Coco planned to attend or her field of study, she nonetheless said it would likely be “as far away from LA as she can get.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Mother-Daughter Duo! Courteney Cox Looks Ageless During Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 18-Year-Old Coco Arquette
New York City, NY3 days ago
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon struts New York Fashion Week runway in red devil-themed dress
New York City, NY22 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ben Affleck Takes Family Photos With Jennifer Lopez, Daughter Seraphina, 14, Mom Chris & More
Los Angeles, CA27 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Denise Russo Dies: ‘The X-Life’ Star Was 44
San Diego, CA23 hours ago
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA13 hours ago
Gene Hackman, 93, Seen In Rare Photos Nearly 2 Decades After His Last Film Role
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago
‘Makes me sick to my stomach’: Texans outraged over video of owner abandoning German Shepherd on side of road, speeding off
Dallas, TX20 hours ago
'Cocaine cat' escaped owner, will now live at Cincinnati Zoo
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy