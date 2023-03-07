Kickoff time announced for Vols' 2023 Orange & White Game

Tennessee’s Orange & White Game will take place April 15 at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Tennessee did not have its annual Orange & White Game in 2022 due to Neyland Stadium renovations.

The 2023 season will be the third for Tennessee under head coach Josh Heupel. Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach.

UT press release:

Fans will be treated to the first-ever Vol Village Music Festival located in Lot 9 featuring live bands on stage from noon to 2 p.m. Vol Village will also feature food trucks, an appearance by the Spirit Squad, sponsor activations and fun activities for all ages. Additional information on musical artists will be announced at a later date.

Premium and non-premium seating will be available for the Orange & White Game. Admission to the game is $5 for non-premium seats, and all proceeds will count as a contribution to the My All Campaign. All seats can be secured now at AllVols.com or by calling the UT Athletic Ticket Office at (865) 656-1200. All open sections of the bowl of Neyland Stadium will be general admission seating. Details will be forthcoming from the Tennessee Fund regarding premium seating options, pricing and parking.

Walk-up admission will be available on gameday, but fans are strongly encouraged to obtain their seats in advance. All tickets will be digital and can be accessed via a mobile device—identical to the regular season.

The south end of Neyland Stadium will be closed as progress continues on several fan experience enhancements. Sections G through Q and GG through QQ will be closed, as well as gates 1 through 12.

Fans can access general admission seating of Neyland Stadium through the following gates: 13, 14, 15-A, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22 and 23. The stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect, and gates will open at 1 p.m.

On-campus parking lots will open at 7 a.m. Free public parking will be available at the following lots: