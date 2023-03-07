Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
Daily News

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn saves man from burning car: ‘This was life or death’

By Joseph Wilkinson, New York Daily News,

5 days ago

NFL wide receiver K.J. Osborn rescued a man from a blazing vehicle Sunday night alongside three other heroes.

Osborn, 25, was riding in an Uber in Austin, Tex., when the driver suddenly stopped and pointed out a car on fire on the side of the road.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Osborn said Tuesday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”

“The airbags were out, and we didn’t see anybody,” he added. “At that moment, I was thinking the worst. I didn’t think this guy was alive.”

Osborn and the Uber driver ran over to the vehicle and were joined by two more passersby. The Uber driver opened the passenger door, and the group saw a dazed man still alive inside the vehicle.

“We all ran down and we pulled him out of the car,” Osborn said. “I picked him up. He’s bleeding, his blood is on me, and we pick him up. I carried him maybe like 10, 15 yards, and shortly after the police came and the firefighters and everything like that.”

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, and first responders told Osborn and his fellow heroes that they had saved his life.

Osborn said Tuesday that he was shaken up and didn’t sleep well after the rescue.

“We’re professional athletes, but you know, I’m a regular person just like anybody else,” he said. “That wasn’t a game, this is life. This was life or death.”

Osborn recently completed his third season with the Minnesota Vikings, in which he caught 60 passes for 650 yards and five touchdowns. His quarterback, Kirk Cousins, was not surprised by his heroics.

“This is totally on-brand for K.J. Osborn,” he wrote on Twitter . “Just a tremendous person and teammate.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Hall of Fame Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant dead at 95
Minneapolis, MN22 hours ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers on his upcoming decision following Jets meeting: ‘Stay tuned’
Green Bay, WI2 hours ago
Cam Reddish on time with Knicks: ‘It was tough but at the same time, it ain’t even about basketball’
New York City, NY1 day ago
Jalen Brunson’s ‘sore foot’ gets more concerning after he limps off in Knicks’ loss to Kings
New York City, NY2 days ago
Texas to execute man who killed 4 during drug robbery despite claims of innocence, intellectual disability
Houston, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy