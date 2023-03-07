Open in App
Harford County, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Harford County Sheriff’s Office investigating car crash in Street

By Katia Parks, Baltimore Sun,

5 days ago

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday car crash in Street in which two people were airlifted to a local hospital.

Police officers from the Northern Precinct were dispatched to the single-vehicle accident at approximately 1:48 p.m. in the 3200 block of Conowingo Road and reported a car had crashed into a tree, according to Harford County Sheriff’s Office Director of Media and Public Relations Cristie Hopkins.

Firefighters from Darlington Volunteer Fire Company responded to the crash. The two occupants in the car, an adult woman and 7-year-old child, were flown to a local trauma center.

There were no life-threatening injuries, Hopkins said. No further information is available on their condition. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause of the crash.

