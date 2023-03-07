Open in App
Harrisburg, AR
See more from this location?
OutThere Colorado

Teen suspect identified in murder of couple found by hikers in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441noK_0lAkktHV00
Phantom Canyon

Officials from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office have identified a suspect in the murder of a man and woman whose bodies were discovered by hikers in the Phantom Canyon area last year.

Shawn and Morgan Apple of Harrisburg, Arkansas were found dead on July 16, 2022 near mile marker eight of Fremont County Road 67.

According to a Monday news release from the sheriff's office, investigators were able to use evidence from the scene to connect the murders to a suicide that occurred on July 17, 2022.

"The subject in the suicide case was 18-year-old Jeffery Michael Harris of the 3000 block of Highway 50, Cañon City. Mr. Harris was linked to the homicides of Shawn and Morgan Apple through forensic evidence, ballistic evidence and digital media records," the release said.

At this time, it has not been made clear if Harris knew, or had any connection to the Apples.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Coroner identifies "suspicious body" as man missing from Colorado casino town
Cripple Creek, CO5 days ago
Mountain town residents warned about increase in mountain lion reports in Colorado
Woodland Park, CO5 days ago
Thanks to their animals on Colorado's plains, these veterans have found new purpose
Colorado Springs, CO7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A band called Spur: How this local Colorado duo balance work and music
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Colorado ski resort closes for second time in a week due to dangerous wind
Salida, CO6 days ago
Colorado Springs to celebrate 39th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Critics worry proposed trails, open space and parks tax question could erode city's parkland spending
Colorado Springs, CO7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy