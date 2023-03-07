Teen suspect identified in murder of couple found by hikers in Colorado

Phantom Canyon

Officials from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office have identified a suspect in the murder of a man and woman whose bodies were discovered by hikers in the Phantom Canyon area last year.

Shawn and Morgan Apple of Harrisburg, Arkansas were found dead on July 16, 2022 near mile marker eight of Fremont County Road 67.

According to a Monday news release from the sheriff's office, investigators were able to use evidence from the scene to connect the murders to a suicide that occurred on July 17, 2022.

"The subject in the suicide case was 18-year-old Jeffery Michael Harris of the 3000 block of Highway 50, Cañon City. Mr. Harris was linked to the homicides of Shawn and Morgan Apple through forensic evidence, ballistic evidence and digital media records," the release said.

At this time, it has not been made clear if Harris knew, or had any connection to the Apples.