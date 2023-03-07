Open in App
Descanso, CA
See more from this location?
HeySoCal

Descanso Gardens debuts newly designed gift shop

By Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40XjGl_0lAkPKiX00

After months of remodeling, Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge is set to debut its brand-new gift shop this weekend, the botanical garden announced.

The Store at Descanso will showcase hand-painted murals, garden-themed products created by local artisans and “private label” items that are Descanso Gardens-inspired — pottery, vintage postcards, bags, hats and more.

The newly-designed shop will reopen its doors on Saturday for an invitation-only event that will feature works by local artisans and the re-imagined collection curated by Mark-Alan Harmon, according to a Descanso Gardens statement. Ten of the shop’s artisans will be at the event to discuss their work and wares, which will also be available for purchase. The next day The Store will celebrate its public grand opening when the Gardens open at 9 a.m.

“We see the opening of The Store as an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to support local businesses and experience the unique makers of the region,” Descanso Gardens CEO Juliann Rooke said in a statement. “The Store will offer a wide variety of artisanal products from cultivated plants and handcrafted items to specially-designed art and jewelry. The Store will serve as a showcase for the best that the region has to offer and is a testament to the vibrancy and creativity of the local community.”

Descanso Gardens’ statement described the revamped gift shop as having a “focus on high-quality, handcrafted goods” and providing “a unique opportunity for visitors to bring home a piece of their visit to Descanso.”

The statement also noted the Descanso Gardens’ emphasis on artisanal products is a reflection of the increasing demand for sustainable and ethical products.

“By highlighting handmade items made with care and attention to detail, The Store offers an alternative to mass-produced, disposable items,” according to the statement. “Visitors can feel good about their purchases, knowing that they are supporting skilled craftspeople and promoting sustainable production practices.”

The following local artisans will be featured at the gift shop’s opening, and their products will be sold at The Store:

“José Lemus, who transforms vintage finds into beautiful jewelry featuring insects;

“Clay ca, an artist-run ceramic studio in Los Angeles’ Chinatown that designed and created The Descanso Pot;

“Danyele Thomas’ Misty Jane Jewelry featuring delicate combinations of colorful wires, shapes, beads, and stones.

“Kai and David Oredugba’s Duba Teas which is creating blends available just at Descanso Gardens.

“Laura Ann of Laura Ann Jams uses only the freshest, locally-sourced fruits, herbs, and other local ingredients.

“Photographer Alice Zrodlo, who has spent years chronicling the garden.

“Author Fabiana Badie whose book ‘Garden Teatime’ is a Descanso favorite.

“John Kelly Chocolates whose small chocolate factory in Hollywood has turned into an award-winning brand.”

The Store’s “private label” products have the Descanso Gardens logo and artwork by Allison Starcher.

“Internationally-known high-end gift and stationery creator Anna Griffin will also be featured,” according to the statement.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Masters of Taste 2023: What to expect at this annual fundraiser for homeless services
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
State honors city of LA for efforts to speed housing construction
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
IRS office in downtown Los Angeles to offer rare Saturday hours
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pat McCormick, Olympic diving champ from Seal Beach, dies at 92
Seal Beach, CA1 day ago
Monrovia Weekly_3/9/2023
Monrovia, CA3 days ago
Academy Award-themed event raises money for cancer research
Beverly Hills, CA6 days ago
Long Beach property owner challenges constitutionality of vacant lot fee
Long Beach, CA5 days ago
President Biden to visit Monterey Park Tuesday
Monterey Park, CA3 days ago
Gun violence: Shooting-related crimes this week in LA County
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
3 council members propose making LA a ‘sanctuary city’
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
LA Republican Party blasts ‘sanctuary city’ proposal
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Woman charged with distributing concentrated cannabis to kids
Murrieta, CA3 days ago
Man accused of trying to open exit door on LA flight arrested
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
3 Mexican nationals charged in LA with intent to distribute fentanyl
El Monte, CA2 days ago
4 dogs maul man to death at Jurupa Valley property
Jurupa Valley, CA4 days ago
Suspect pleads not guilty to shooting Jewish men in West LA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
3 LAPD officers shot in Lincoln Heights; suspect barricaded
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
LAPD: Man who shot 3 officers was suspect in extortion case
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Ballots in the mail for LA City Council 6th District special election
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Baby abandoned in Fullerton gas station restroom; woman arrested
Fullerton, CA2 days ago
Found: Missing 92-year-old woman abducted in stolen car
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Fatal stabbing suspect surrenders to police in Alhambra
Alhambra, CA4 days ago
Trial to start for 2nd defendant in Orange County jail escape
Santa Ana, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy