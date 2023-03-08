This new networking group is helping Gainesville/Hall County women build business connections, friendships

Impact is a new networking group for Gainesville and Hall County women in business. The monthly meetings are facilitated by Sarah Gemmell, who organized the group to better connect with fellow businesswomen and entrepreneurs after moving to the area last year. - photo submitted to The Times

When networking consultant Sarah Gemmell moved from Philadelphia to Gainesville a year ago, she struggled to find and connect with fellow businesswomen in her new community.

She’d attended several networking events, but they were all co-ed, and the women-only groups she found lacked diversity in age, race and the types of businesses being represented.

So, she created her own opportunities that covered all the bases.

Launched in August, Impact is an hourlong monthly meet-up for Gainesville and Hall County businesswomen who want to be part of a local referral network, have a service- or product-based business, run their own business, work for commission, want to grow their client base and/or want to network “without the spammy stuff.”

Participants aren’t required to have a prescribed number of years in business under their belt, nor do they have to work in a specific industry — in fact, their business venture can be a personal brand for which they’re trying to bolster awareness and a following. The only prerequisite is that their intentions for being there are clear.

“Women who are not clear on their intentions on why they’re there — maybe you’re a student and have no idea what you want to do — are probably not going to (get) a whole lot out of it,” Gemmell said. “You can still come, but you’re probably not going to come back. The women that are going to come back are the ones who are like, ‘This is what I want to get out of it: I want to meet another real estate agent so I have someone to talk to’ or ‘I’m in insurance and I want to meet a business coach’ or ‘I want to just figure out who I can collaborate with (and) build my audience.’”

The modern-day landscape for women in business is as diverse as it is plentiful, according to Gemmell, who’s found, at least locally, that there are two primary groups: longtime residents, perhaps born and raised in Gainesville/Hall County, who run traditional businesses; and a younger generation, largely newcomers, whose businesses are less traditional and, in some cases, capture a more digital audience.

Rather than targeting one group versus the other, Gemmell had a more collaborative idea in mind.

“If you have an online, non-traditional business, it’s kind of intimidating to go to these people who have owned boutiques for 20 years or are in insurance and real estate. My goal is to bridge the two,” she said. “Even if you’ve lived in town for 30 years, you’re in your 50s and own a brick-and-mortar store, there’s still a lot of opportunity for that collaboration with these new businesses, the online boutiques or the network marketer and the person who works at the bank.”

Set during the lunch hour one Thursday each month at various locations in Gainesville, the meet-ups include lunch, networking and workshops covering various business-centric topics like how to make a good introduction, goal setting, social media growth, leadership and how to build a networking strategy beyond social media.

Gemmell also brings in a different nonprofit each month, giving them the floor for a minute or two to introduce themselves and their organization to build their brand awareness. From there, the meet-up participants may seek them out for volunteer opportunities, or call upon them to be vendors or sponsors for future events or projects.

The meet-ups are ticketed at $39 and include lunch, a non-alcoholic beverage, structured networking and the workshop. Tickets can be purchased online at sarahjeanco.com/monthly-meetup.

The meet-ups average about 20 participants each month, with new faces joining all the time, Gemmell said. So far, the mix of newcomers and longtimers, and traditional and non-traditional businesses, is pretty even, though the median age hovers around mid-20s to late 30s.

“Not on purpose, I think that’s just who we attract,” Gemmell said. “I think it’s the people that feel the most uncomfortable in a traditional meeting.”

Beyond networking, Impact is designed to be a consistent and predictable place for women to forge not just business connections, but friendships.

“It’s so hard to make friends as an adult,” Gemmell said. “I don’t focus on the social aspect; I really focus on profitability, increasing ROI. That’s such a great added bonus to it that I think makes the business part more fun, because now you’re coming and meeting up with people you saw last month. The social (aspect) is not the main goal of the events, but I definitely highlight it — you can be friends with this person.”

Gemmell noted she’s not competitive and tends to promote — and attend — other groups’ networking events, too.

“I think we create a really cool community when we can all share events together and go to different events — because not everyone wants to go to a business networking (event) every time they see each other.”

The general feedback Gemmell has garnered on Impact, she said, is unanimous: “‘We’ve been looking for something like this.’”

“(As women) we need that space, and it really is a different feel when you are in a room full of women and (can) just be you and have fun,” she said. “When you add men to the mix, not that it’s a bad thing, it’s just different — you’re buttoned up a little bit more. There’s a time and place for both, but I think women just need that space just for them.”

For more information on Impact, visit sarahjeanco.com/monthly-meetup or connect with @sarahgemmell_ on Instagram.