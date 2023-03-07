Police searching for missing woman last seen walking her dog

Police in Fairhaven, Massachusetts are searching for a woman who was last seen walking her dog early on Monday. Anapaula Huggins, 43, was last seen on video surveillance around 7:30 a.m. in the Pope Beach area, police told CBS Boston .

According to CBS Boston, Huggins' dog was found by animal control at around 9:30 a.m., but there was no sign of Huggins.

Anapaula Huggins. Fairhaven Police

On Facebook, the Fairhaven Police Department said Monday that Huggins "may be barefoot and potentially in a maroon coat." On Tuesday, the department added that she is 5'4" tall, weighs 140 lbs., and has a thin build and light skin. Police said she may also be barefoot.

On Tuesday, the department said that "numerous police and fire agencies are searching" the area where Huggins was last seen. K-9s and air assets are also being used, the department said .

Police asked that people with home surveillance devices review video footage from 7:00 a.m. Monday through Tuesday for any sign of Huggins.