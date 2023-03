Benzinga

Elon Musk Invokes 'Office Space' Meme In Public Showdown With Disabled Ex-Twitter Employee - Here's How Much Twitter May Have To Pay Him By Aaron Bry, 4 days ago

By Aaron Bry, 4 days ago

Elon Musk, the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Twitter CEO, is known for using memes. On Monday night, Musk posted a meme from the 1999 movie ...