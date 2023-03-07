Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Rolling Stone

Dave Grohl Put in 18 Hours on the Grill – Again – to Feed Underserved Communities in L.A.

By Larisha Paul,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ba00m_0lAjiVDm00

Feed the Streets, the community-based non-profit organization servicing underserved communities in Los Angeles and New York, has found something of an in-house chef in Dave Grohl. The Foo Fighters leader recently spent 18 hours smoking and grilling round after round of meat to help the organization hit its goal of serving 3,500 meals in need-based communities in L.A.

Foo Fighters Expand 2023 Live Plans With Three New Headlining Shows

“We’ve been trying to figure out ways to keep up with our activations and continue to put out 3,500 meals a month,” Feed the Streets shared on Instagram. “It’s not an easy task, especially when several communities experiencing food insecurity rely on us for a decent meal five times a week. On one of those wet and cold rainy days we received a text from none other than Dave Grohl (code name: Dolce & Gabana) — he said he heard about what we were doing and wanted to help out.”

The organization shared a video of Grohl loading up multiple grills and covering slabs of meat with their special rub for the hours-long cooking process. “He spent 18 hours straight smoking brisket, ribs and pork — with a cooking crew,” Feed the Streets shared. “They stayed up all night and into the sunrise.”

The following day, Grohl and his team assisted in packaging the food and transporting it to MacArthur Park. “All they had to do was drop it off and leave, however they decided to stay and work the line — serve the BBQ with our crew until everyone at the park was fed,” the organization explained. “If that ain’t a hero we don’t know wtf is. Stay tuned, D & G will be back on the blocks to serve Yucca and Skid Row soon!”

Foo Fighters, the Killers to Hit the Beach for 2023 Sea. Hear. Now Festival

Last week, Grohl assisted Hope of the Valley, another non-profit providing services for individuals in need of food, shelter and clothing, by cooking enough meat to serve 500 people. He spent 16 hours on the offering that included ribs, pork butt, brisket, cabbage, coleslaw, and beans.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FEED THE STREETS (@feedthestreets_la)

Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar to Headline Bonnaroo 2023

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Gang Members Hold Positions at ‘Highest Levels’ of LA Sheriff’s Department, Investigation Reveals
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
2 convicted in torture-murder of 10-year-old California boy
Lancaster, CA4 days ago
3 Los Angeles police officers were shot in a confrontation with a suspect, who has died, LAPD says
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police Warn Minorities: Be Vigilant on Saturday's 'National Day of Hate'
New York City, NY15 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
NYC gangs joined forces to terrorize neighbors, boasted about violence in rap songs: feds
New York City, NY16 days ago
American tourists killed after being kidnapped in Mexico ID’d as Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown
Lake City, SC5 days ago
Last-known Californian in prison for federal cannabis charges released after 15 years
Modesto, CA9 days ago
Lil Nas X Towers in 6-Inch Disco Heels, Feathers & Purple Satin at Christian Cowan’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show
New York City, NY25 days ago
Video shows Trump telling a McDonald's employee he knows the menu 'better than anyone in here'
East Palestine, OH17 days ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
Vendors abandon popular San Francisco farmers market as drug addicts overtake streets
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
Former San Quentin prison guard sentenced for smuggling phones onto death row
San Quentin, CA15 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy