Hometown Hero Banner Program returns

NORWALK — The Hometown Hero Banner Program provides the opportunity for a member of the public to purchase a banner to recognize city of Norwalk’s servicemen and servicewomen and their families who serve, have served or given their lives to our country in the United State Armed Forces.

Applications for the 2023 Hometown Hero Program and eligibility criteria can be found on the city’s website www.norwalkoh.com, the city’s Facebook page or may be picked up at Norwalk City Hall or the Norwalk Area Visitor’s Bureau.

To be eligible for the 2023 program, the hero must meet the following requirements:

• Resides or lived in the city of Norwalk at some point in their lifetime.

• Currently serving or served in the United States Armed Forces.

• Meet one of the following criteria: honorably discharged Veteran, died in the line of duty, current active duty.

• May be required to provide proof of discharge verification.

This year only 133 banner positions will be available. Applications will be processed, and pole positions will be assigned on a first come first serve basis until all pole positions are assigned. The first 75 pole positions will be assigned to first-year applicants.

Deadline for applications is 4:30 p.m. April 7. A new banner will cost $84 for each banner.

If your hero was honored previously and you would like to participate in the 2023 program utilizing an existing banner the cost is $25. The application must be accompanied with the existing banner in satisfactory condition.

“The overwhelming support and growth of the Hometown Hero Program shows how much we honor the values that this country was built on," Norwalk Mayor Light said.