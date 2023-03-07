Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Amazon Prime to stream live NFL game on Black Friday

By Barry Werner,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPCdQ_0lAjbUew00

The NFL is going to play a game on Black Friday in 2023 and it will be streamed — for free — on Prime Video, it was announced Tuesday.

“It’s such an unusual day because so many people have it off work, so it’s really a unique opportunity to expose all fans to our broadcast,” Prime Video vice president Jay Marine said.

The additional game gives Prime Video 16 regular-season games for the 2023 season. Those will air from Weeks 2-17. Prime Video also will air a preseason game.

According to Nielsen figures, the 15-game package on Prime Video averaged 9.58 million viewers while Amazon’s first-party viewership measurement showed an average of 11.3 million.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Watch: Jordan Spieth's tee ball was heading for the water. It bounced off a fan and into the fairway and he made eagle
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
Justin Fields was so pumped to learn he’s teaming up with D.J. Moore after Bears’ No. 1 pick trade
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Zulgad: Vikings' decision to release Adam Thielen is latest sign franchise is on the right track
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Titans' Ryan Tannehill posts heartfelt message about Ben Jones after release
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Report: Kirk Cousins heading toward free agency feels "quite possible"
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Razorbacks fall in finale against Texas A&M, lose series
Fayetteville, AR1 hour ago
Michigan football gets late visit announcement from elite player
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
UNC basketball commit ends junior season with accolade
Chapel Hill, NC16 hours ago
Texas A&M falls to Alabama 82-63 in SEC Championship, second-consecutive loss in the title game
College Station, TX1 hour ago
Despite all the hype there's one major question looming over Anthony Richardson
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Late Courtney Ramey 3 lifts Arizona over UCLA for Pac-12 Tournament title
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
AFC South news round-up: Texans stripped of pick, Jags' Ridley expresses remorse
Houston, TX6 hours ago
Sooners receive another prediction for 2025 QB Kevin Sperry
Norman, OK2 hours ago
Colts C Ryan Kelly available for trade, could be released
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
Georges Niang discusses MVP race between Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Vikings radio announcer proposes wild trade with Texans
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy