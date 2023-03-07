Open in App
Chula Vista, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Chula Vista will showcase local talent, life in South County at two free events

By Tammy Murga San Diego Union-Tribune,

5 days ago
The Chula Vista Civic Center Library will host two free community events this weekend. Chula Vista’s Got Talent will bring a variety of local singers,...
