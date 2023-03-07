Open in App
Colorado State
Colorado Is Home To One Of America's Must-Visit 'Hidden Gems'

By Zuri Anderson,

5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The United States is full of gorgeous natural landscapes, world-renowned skyscrapers, and other unique marvels. But there are plenty of stunning locations and under-the-radar attractions that deserve as much attention .

That's why Stacker took on the task of looking for these humble tourist spots. The list includes national parks, local landmarks, beaches, islands, and other interesting "hidden gems."

The website states, "Finding those under-the-radar gems can amount to quite a bit of work. So to help you get started, Stacker has compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States, using travel guides, news articles, national park and company websites, and more."

One Colorado landmark made it on the list: Bishop Castle ! Here's why it was chosen:

"Yes, there really is a castle located in central Colorado! Bishop Castle is hidden in the foothills of the San Isabel National Forest and was constructed by its namesake, Jim Bishop, in 1959. It features stained glass windows, wrought-iron bridges, and even a steel, fire-breathing dragon."

This amazing castle is free to explore and always open to the public. You can also host weddings there!

Bishop Castle is located at 12705 CO-165 in Rye.

Check out the full list on Stacker 's website .

