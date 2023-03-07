Open in App
Missouri State
See more from this location?
KSD 93.7 The Bull

Missouri Bakery Named The Best Donut Shop In The State

By Sarah Tate,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DGSc6_0lAjZ9sY00
Photo: Getty Images

Donuts are the perfect treat to enjoy at any time of day, from a side with your morning coffee or a mid-afternoon pick-me-up to an after-dinner treat.

Using reviews, awards and personal recommendations, Mashed compiled a list of the best donut spot in each state, finding the top shops around the country to find deliciously indulgent donuts, many from local community staples rather than popular national chains.

So which spot has the best donuts in Missouri?

Old Town Donuts

This St. Louis-area bakery is a must-try for anyone with a sweet-tooth, especially those looking for an incredible take on classic donuts, including glazed twists, Long Johns, Devil's Food, German Chocolate, Blueberry Cake, old fashioned and fruit- and cream-filled donuts and many more.

Old Town Donuts is located at 510 N New Florissant Road in Florissant.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"If you're in Missouri, you'll be happy to learn that the best donuts in the state can be had 24 hours a days and seven days a week. If your sweet tooth is calling your name and begging to receive your attention, Old Town Donuts is ready to give you something that will be sure to hit the spot. They've been around for more than three decades and are known to serve donuts that are pillowy soft. The Pumpkin Donuts that are topped with powdered sugar are extremely popular."

Check out Mashed 's full list to see the best spots around the country to find a tasty donut.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Missouri State newsLocal Missouri State
Missouri’s Hidden Gem – 2,700 Acres of Hiking and Biking Paradise
Springfield, MO18 hours ago
Everyone in Missouri Should Visit this Epic Flea Market at least Once
Rutledge, MO23 hours ago
Missouri City Named The Best Place To Retire In The State
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Award for the Best Cakes in Missouri Goes to…
Stover, MO3 days ago
A highway connecting Southern Illinois to St. Louis could be a real possibility
Murphysboro, IL1 day ago
2 Missouri Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Lee’s Summit liquor store opens drive-thru window
Lee's Summit, MO2 days ago
The safest cities in Missouri, according to a new report
Clarkton, MO1 day ago
Is This the Coolest Missouri Small Town? The Internet Says Yes
Weston, MO5 days ago
Missouri’s Best BBQ Restaurant is NOT in Kansas City…
Osage Beach, MO6 days ago
Missouri welder making name for herself and other women in welding
Mexico, MO4 days ago
5 Iconic Missouri Landmarks You Should Visit That’s NOT the Arch
Saint Louis, MO5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy