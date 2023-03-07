Open in App
Lake Worth, FL
See more from this location?
NewsRadio WFLA

"Racially Charged" Incident Gets Lake Worth Teacher Reassigned

By Joel Malkin,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flOOL_0lAjZ6EN00
Photo: CBS 12

A Palm Beach County school teacher has been reassigned for what the principal calls a "racially charged incident."

Cary Altschuler was teaching an AP statistics class at Lake Worth High School when the incident happened last month.

The Palm Beach Post reports classroom sources who say the teacher displayed photos of three students with the titles "extra cream," "medium roast" and "dark roast."

It was reported to school officials Friday and the principal sent a message to parents, apologizing for what she referred to as a "disturbing situation," noting that the school and the district take the matter "very seriously."

Altschuler had been at Lake Worth High since 2020. He was formally reprimanded and placed on probation for two years by the Florida Department of Education after students in Broward County reported that he made inappropriate and sometimes sexual comments about female students and the clothes they were wearing.

The 48-year old is now working in a position where he has no contact with students while the latest incident is investigated.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Palm Beach County, FL newsLocal Palm Beach County, FL
Missing girl, 13, last seen at Lake Worth Middle School found safe
Lake Worth, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Attacks Coral Springs Police Officer While Children Arrive at Church Preschool
Coral Springs, FL22 hours ago
THREE KILLED IN BOCA RATON CRASH
Boca Raton, FL6 hours ago
Boynton Beach officer terminated after inappropriate relationship with person he responded to
Boynton Beach, FL2 days ago
Boca Raton man charged in actions linked to Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 man injured, deputies say
North Lauderdale, FL23 hours ago
Man accused in shooting of MDPD officer in Miami is son of Miami-Dade School Board member; 5 arrested
Miami, FL2 days ago
Violent crime in Riviera Beach decreases by 23.6%: RBPD
Riviera Beach, FL2 days ago
HEALTH INSPECTOR: Popular Delray Beach Eatery Cited
Delray Beach, FL8 hours ago
Miramar to be first city in Broward County to hire police social worker in police department
Miramar, FL2 days ago
Where would a new high school go in Riviera Beach? Here's a rundown of the options
Riviera Beach, FL2 days ago
Teen Attacked By 2 Girls At School Arrested For Bringing Knife To Class
Pahokee, FL4 days ago
Three arrested, cars seized in Broward crackdown on dangerous street takeovers
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Fight between 2 girls inside bathroom at Miami Jackson Sr. High caught on camera
Miami, FL3 days ago
Two Juveniles in custody after shooting an 8-year-old
Fort Pierce, FL1 day ago
Man says son, ex-wife were among 5 shot dead at home in Miami Lakes
Miami Lakes, FL1 day ago
Fort Pierce senior says he unknowingly signed over his $185K house for $10, now being evicted
Fort Pierce, FL1 day ago
West Palm Beach woman calls Contact 5 about apartment covered in roaches
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Florida Schools Targeted Black Immigrants In Fake Nursing Degree Scandal | TSR Investigates
West Palm Beach, FL4 days ago
BSO arrests reckless drivers who performed burnouts in Fort Lauderdale parking lot
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Retail Roundup: Sprouts opening new West Boca store; ‘functional fitness’ empire TRX bringing HQ to Delray Beach
Delray Beach, FL1 day ago
Gang Member Arrested in 2007 Murder in Broward, 2nd Suspect Sought: BSO
Fort Lauderdale, FL3 days ago
Commuters call Wellington intersection busy, tricky
Wellington, FL1 day ago
Police: 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Miami Lakes
Miami Lakes, FL2 days ago
Detectives seized 6 cars along with 2 guns at intersection takeover
Fort Lauderdale, FL3 days ago
BSO SAYS-CASINO GOERS CASH IN ON UNSUSPECTING MAN
Pompano Beach, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy