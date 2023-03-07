"Racially Charged" Incident Gets Lake Worth Teacher Reassigned

Photo: CBS 12

A Palm Beach County school teacher has been reassigned for what the principal calls a "racially charged incident."

Cary Altschuler was teaching an AP statistics class at Lake Worth High School when the incident happened last month.

The Palm Beach Post reports classroom sources who say the teacher displayed photos of three students with the titles "extra cream," "medium roast" and "dark roast."

It was reported to school officials Friday and the principal sent a message to parents, apologizing for what she referred to as a "disturbing situation," noting that the school and the district take the matter "very seriously."

Altschuler had been at Lake Worth High since 2020. He was formally reprimanded and placed on probation for two years by the Florida Department of Education after students in Broward County reported that he made inappropriate and sometimes sexual comments about female students and the clothes they were wearing.

The 48-year old is now working in a position where he has no contact with students while the latest incident is investigated.