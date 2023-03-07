Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
Times of San Diego

SD Humane Society Seeks Donations During Annual `Kitten Shower’

By Debbie L. Sklar,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xskKF_0lAjRDbt00
A kitten in the San Diego Humane Society’s nursery. Image from video

Animal lovers can help newborn felines as they arrive in kitten season by donating to the San Diego Humane Society’s annual “Kitten Shower” event, which began Tuesday.

The animal welfare organization is seeking donations of essential items, including kitten formula, bottles, heating pads, scales and blankets from the SDHS’ online baby registries — located at www.sdhumane.org/programs/kitten-nursery/kitten-shower.html.

Although cats can breed any time of year, springtime sees a major increase in kittens being born. In the coming months, thousands of kittens under eight weeks of age will require around-the-clock care to grow into healthy cats, according to the SDHS.

“Neonate kittens have many essential needs that our staff and volunteers meet in the absence of a mother,” said Jackie Noble, director of nursery and placement for SDHS. “They need to be fed every two to three hours, they need temperature regulation, they need help eliminating and they need to be groomed — all things their mom would do if she was raising them.”

Purchased items are delivered directly to San Diego Humane Society, and every donation helps provide the lifesaving care these tiny kittens need to survive.

In 2009, the SDHS opened the country’s first around-the-clock kitten nursery. Now the Jim Lester Kitten Nursery & Foster Center, it develops and shares best practices for kitten care with shelters across the country. The center also works with hundreds of trained foster volunteers to provide care in their own homes and offers a day-care space for fosters who need help caring for kittens during the day.

–City News Service

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Coyote Caught in Illegal Jaw Trap Returned to Wild After Weeks of Care
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Formerly homeless woman moves into apartment with help from local organization
San Diego, CA1 day ago
San Diego Moms: Easter Gift Guide for Children and Pets
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Diego’s biggest Rummage Sale all weekend!
San Diego, CA1 day ago
8 people dead after two panga boats capsized near Black's Beach
San Diego, CA8 hours ago
Pedestrian hit, killed by trash recycling truck in North County
San Marcos, CA1 day ago
Beloved Point Loma doctor suffers head injury, dies of 'Talk and Die Syndrome'
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Take Taste Tour Through SeaWorld at Seven Seas Food Fest
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Trespassers Keep Breaking In to an Iconic Spot on San Diego's Waterfront
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Overdose Risk: Animal Sedative Xylazine Detected in San Diego Illegal Drugs
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Police ID San Ysidro Stabbing Victim As Manuel Rico Arellano of Mexico
San Diego, CA17 hours ago
Chula Vista man tackles homelessness and drug abuse
Chula Vista, CA3 days ago
San Diego Weekend Guide: March 10-12 – Spring Forward edition
San Diego, CA2 days ago
North County sinkhole expands due to rain
Encinitas, CA1 day ago
Infant rescued from suspected human trafficker in Southern California
San Clemente, CA3 days ago
Encinitas City Crews Working to Stabilize Cardiff Sinkhole
Encinitas, CA1 day ago
Man stabbed, beaten in East Village
San Diego, CA2 days ago
$1M Scratchers ticket sold at National City store
National City, CA2 days ago
House fire displaces family in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA5 days ago
Man shot by deputies in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA2 days ago
Behind the Scenes of Sandra Maas Victory Over KUSI in Equal-Pay, Retaliation Trial
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Celebration, Giveaways As New Spot, MOOYAH Burgers, Opens in North County
Carlsbad, CA2 days ago
Driver tied to burglary report shot by sheriff's deputies in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA2 days ago
Slice of heaven: San Diego-area shop has best pie in CA, according to Yelp
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Motorist Killed in Rancho Santa Fe After Vehicle Collides with Tree
Rancho Santa Fe, CA16 hours ago
Circus Vargas Appearing in Escondido Thru March 20
Escondido, CA3 days ago
Shooter sought in killing of San Diego man
San Diego, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy