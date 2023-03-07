Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
Times of San Diego

San Diego Releases Development Update for De Anza Cove

By Debbie L. Sklar,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oY8tq_0lAjQvyI00
De Anza Cove. Courtesy Northeast MB LLC

City officials Tuesday released a draft amendment on De Anza Cove at Mission Bay Park calling for a balance between visitor accommodations and natural habitat restoration.

San Diegans are encouraged to review the new details and provide input as the planned development moves ahead.

“We know how important De Anza Cove is to our residents and visitors and we want to make sure the area has a bright future by retaining recreation while also using its unique features for a more natural habitat and to prepare us for the effects of climate change,” City Planning Director Heidi Vonblum said. “We look forward to ongoing input to ensure we make it a place for all San Diegans to enjoy.”

The cove update is part of the larger Mission Bay Park Master Plan. San Diego released its initial concept proposal for the De Anza Cove area in 2018, which was updated and released for public review again in January 2022. Since then, city staff used community member and stakeholder input to draft the latest update, “De Anza Natural,” and will continue to take input until it is considered for adoption by the City Council — expected to happen by the end of the year, city staff said.

Specific designs are sparse in the draft update, which can be viewed at www.sandiego.gov/planning/work/park-planning/de-anza. Instead, it includes broader plans to “enhance recreational activities in the area with new and improved programs,” according to a city document. Among these are a waterfront trail, a nature center and non-motorized boat area.

The proposal includes space for low-cost visitor accommodations such as camping and recreational vehicle facilities, which set amid expanded and restored coastal wetlands, “will provide exciting new opportunities for eco- tourism and environmental education,” a planning department statement read.

Open space could also host sports and recreation facilities such as golf, tennis courts and ball fields.

De Anza Natural as proposed would provide more than 220 acres of wetlands and use “nature-based solutions” to protect these resources from the effects of sea level rise.

In future phases, city staff will hold more public workshops and meetings to develop detailed plans for site-specific uses.

Along with the draft amendment, the city released the amendment’s draft programmatic environmental impact report. Comments on the PEIR analysis can be submitted to PlanningCEQA@sandiego.gov by the close of its formal public review period on April 20.

–City News Service

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
San Diego Weekend Guide: March 10-12 – Spring Forward edition
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Judge Orders Times of San Diego Not to Post KUSI Pay Photos, Pending Litigation
San Diego, CA4 days ago
San Diego Crypto Bank Silvergate Will End Operations and Voluntarily Liquidate
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
Green Bay Packers, New York Jets have ‘worked out’ blockbuster trade with Aaron Rodgers’ decision looming
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Champagne Carpet and Crisis Team Ready for 95th Oscars Celebration in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Ethereum Founder Gives UCSD $15 Million for Open-Source Research into Airborne Pathogens
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Trial of ‘Rust’ Movie Script Supervisor’s Case Delayed Until 2024
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Stocks of Crypto Companies Fall in Wake of Silvergate Bank’s Decision to Close
San Diego, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy